Listen: WE LIVE IN CAIRO Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CENTER STAGE RECORDS has released We Live in Cairo: Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording in streaming and digital formats now. The album was produced by two-time Grammy and two-time Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen, with orchestrations by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Starobin. Listen here!

A new video featuring exclusive studio footage for the song “The Benevolent Regime of King Farouk II” is now available now!

We Live in Cairo, about the youth movement in Egypt during the 2011 Arab Spring, was nominated for three Lucille Lortel Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” four Outer Critics Circle Awards, and two Drama Desk Awards including “Best Music.”

The original Off-Broadway cast recording features performances by Ali Louis Bourzgui (Tommy, The Lost Boys), Nadina Hassan (Mean Girls), Michael Karadsheh (The Ally), Drew Elhamalawy (The Queen of Versailles), Rotana Tarabzouni (Alien of Extraordinary Ability), and John El-Jor, who was nominated for a 2024 Drama Desk Award for this performance.

Later this season, The Lazours’ new musical Night Side Songs will open at Lincoln Center Theater and the world premiere of their show The Lunchbox will be presented by Berkeley Repertory Theatre, directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin.