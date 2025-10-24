KO, Katerina McCrimmon and More to Star in AZUL The Musical - Work In Progress Presentation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A work in progress presentation of Azul The Musical will be produced by Prospect musicals, and be performed in residence at Baruch College.

The cast features an acclaimed lineup of stage talent, including Tony Award winner KO (West Side Story, In the Heights, Moulin Rouge), Katerina McCrimmon (Funny Girl National Tour, NAKED at Lincoln Center), Robi Hager (Spring Awakening, Fun Home), Henry Gainza (On Your Feet!, Mr. Saturday Night), Xavier Reyes (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Kinky Boots) and Karen Lugo (Comedy of Errors, At the Wedding).

The creative team also includes Ben Moss as Music Director (Oratorio for Living Things, Spring Awakening), Simon Broucke (Assistant Music Director), and Thalia Ranjbar (Assistant Director). Alex Gemignani is the consulting dramaturg.

AZUL, features arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen) and Kurt Crowley (Hamilton, Moana 2, Mufasa).

The residency will culminate in an invited work-in-progress sharing on November 3, featuring newly developed scenes and songs. The presentation will include a post-show feedback session and a Q&A with the creative team.

ABOUT AZUL

AZUL has garnered significant recognition throughout its development and continues to be celebrated as an innovative and important new work in contemporary musical theater. The project was the recipient of the prestigious Jonathan Larson Grant in 2023, and was selected for the 2020 National Music Theater Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, one of the nation's foremost developmental platforms for new musicals. It was also a finalist for the 2022 Relentless Award, established in honor of Philip Seymour Hoffman. AZUL was featured in the NYC Women's Fund for Media, Music and Theatre, NAMT Festival of New Musicals, Writers Grove at Goodspeed Musicals. You can listen to the EP of original songs from AZUL, featuring arrangements and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen) and Kurt Crowley (Hamilton, Moana 2, Mufasa) on Spotify.

The writing team behind AZUL-Jacinta Clusellas, Tatiana Pandiani, and Melis Aker-has been selected as resident artists for Prospect Musicals' Fall 2025 Residency at the Baruch Performing Arts Center. Learn more about the show at www.azulthemusical.com