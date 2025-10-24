 tracker
Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge Join Rebel Wilson's GIRL GROUP Film

Wilson will star, write, produce, and direct the comedy film.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge Join Rebel Wilson's GIRL GROUP Film Image
Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge have joined the cast of Rebel Wilson’s upcoming film, Girl Group, a comedy that is now in production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Scherzinger joins the cast following her recent Tony Award-winning role in Sunset Boulevard on Broadway. Her role, and Coolidge's, have yet to be revealed.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Wilson will star, write, produce, and direct the comedy film. Production is currently taking place in the UK. 

In the film, Wilson will play a pop star who receives a community service court order after being kicked out of her group's reunion tour. Attempting a comeback, she coaches a group of misfit teen girls for a major record label audition, but pushes them too far. Upon reflection, she decides to confront the toxic industry and her own hand in self-destruction. Christopher Scott, who recently choreographed the two-part Wicked movie, will serve as choreographer.

The cast also includes Randall Park, Sheridan Smith, Jamie Lee O’Donnell, Guz Khan, and Loren Gray. Wilson's in film group Girlfriends is made up of Ashley Roberts of the Pussycat Dolls, Spice Girl Melanie C, and Shaznay Lewis from All Saints. Casting for the teenage girl group has yet to be announced.

