Photos: Maya Rudolph Visits OH, MARY! on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Maya Rudolph recently paid a visit to Oh, Mary! on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there backstage as she met with the cast after the show. Check out photos below!

Oh, Mary! currently stars Jane Krakowski as ‘Mary Todd Lincoln’, with Cheyenne Jackson (‘Mary’s Teacher’) and John-Andrew Morrison (‘Mary’s Husband’). The three actors began performances on Tuesday, October 14 and recently extended their run through January 4, 2026.

In addition to Krakowski, Jackson, and Morrison, the current cast of Oh, Mary! also includes Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone’ and Martin Landry as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant,’ with Hannah Solow, Julian Manjerico, and Sean Peter Forte completing the company. Original Broadway company member Tony Macht will return to the role of ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant’ on November 18, 2025.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas