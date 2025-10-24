 tracker
Video: New WICKED: FOR GOOD Promo Highlights The Wizard’s Deception

The highly anticipated sequel will fly into theaters on November 21, 2025.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
The Wizard (and his lies) are front and center in a recently released promo for Wicked: For Good. In the video, the antagonist appears in a previously unseen moment, defending his deceptive ways. "Back where I come from, we got a whole lot of people who believe all sorts of things that aren't true," he tells Elphaba. Watch the video, which also features a new look at the "March of the Witch Hunters" number.

Get tickets to see Wicked: For Good in theaters here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard. 

Wicked: For Good will hit theaters on November 21, 2025, and stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Other cast members include Tony-nominee Colman Domingo as the voice of the Cowardly Lion and Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

Wicked: For Good is based on Act Two of the musical stage play with music and lyrics by composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire.


