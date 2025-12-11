Broadway League Report Shows Second-Highest Attendance During 2024-25 Season

The Broadway League released its latest research analysis, “The Demographics of the Broadway Audience 2024-2025," published on December 10. The report is a profile of the audience at Broadway shows from June 2024 through May 2025. It is the twenty-fifth report in the series, analyzing the composition of the audience today in comparison to past years and attempting to note trends for the future. The report includes information regarding the demographics, ticket purchasing habits, and consumer preferences of the Broadway theatregoer.

In the 2024–2025 season, Broadway attendances totaled 14.66 million, the second highest figure in recorded history. Shows attracted people from all over the world, including 3.7 million admissions from New Yorkers and a record-breaking 3 million foreign tourists.

One-quarter of attendees were New York City residents, while under 13% came from nearby suburbs, a 30-year low. 42% percent came from other parts of the U.S., and 20% were international visitors. The audience was 63% female, 32% male, and 5% non-binary or another gender identity, with an average age of 41. BIPOC theatregoers made up 34%, the highest proportion in three decades.

83% of those 25 and older held college degrees and 43% had graduate degrees. Average household income was about $276,465. On average, theatregoers attended 5.4 shows in the past year, up from 4.7. Those seeing 15+ shows represented 8% of the audience but purchased 40% of all tickets.

More than half of respondents saw more shows than five years ago, and 94% plan to return. The average ticket price paid was $145.70, slightly down from last season. Personal recommendations were the top influence in choosing shows, and Instagram was the most commonly cited source for theatre information. Tickets were purchased an average of 33 days before performances. Additionally, 22% of attendees worked in New York City.

To order a copy of the full report, click here.