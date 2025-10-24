Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rehearsals much underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will run October 29 – November 9. The production will star Taylor Trensch, Gabi Carrubba, Kerry Butler, Alex Newell, Andrew Durand, Christopher Sieber, and more. The cast recently met the press and you can check out photos below!

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging.

Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas