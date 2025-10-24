 tracker
Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press

The production will star Taylor Trensch, Gabi Carrubba, Kerry Butler, Alex Newell, Andrew Durand, Christopher Sieber, and more

By: Oct. 24, 2025
Rehearsals much underway for the New York City Center presentation of Bat Boy: The Musical, which will run October 29 – November 9. The production will star Taylor TrenschGabi CarrubbaKerry ButlerAlex NewellAndrew DurandChristopher Sieber, and more. The cast recently met the press and you can check out photos below!

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this Gala Production balances horror with heart, turning a tale of fear into a darkly comic story of belonging.

Now with several brand-new songs and revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green, this revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Taylor Trensch

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Director Alex Timbers

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Evan Harrington and Mary Faber

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Olivia Puckett, Andrew Durand, Marissa Rosen, Alan H Green, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tom McGowan and Rema Webb

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
John-Michael Lyles, Will Mann, Evan Harrington, Mary Faber, Jacob Ming-Trent, Colin Trudell and Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Marissa Rosen, Alan H Green and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
John-Michael Lyles, Will Mann, Evan Harrington, Mary Faber, Jacob Ming-Trent, Colin Trudell, Stephanie Reuning-Scherer, Gabi Carrubba, Olivia Puckett, Andrew Durand, Marissa Rosen, Alan H Green, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tom McGowan and Rema Webb

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
John-Michael Lyles, Will Mann, Evan Harrington, Mary Faber, Jacob Ming-Trent, Colin Trudell and Stephanie Reuning-Scherer

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Olivia Puckett, Andrew Durand, Marissa Rosen, Alan H Green, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Tom McGowan and Rema Webb

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba and Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba and Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Alex Newell and Andrew Durand

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba and Taylor Trensch

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba and Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Director Alex Timbers and VP/Artistic Director of Musical Theater Jenny Gersten

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Co-Book Writer Keythe Farley and Composer Laurence O'Keefe

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Kerry Butler and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Alex Newell, Director Alex Timbers and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Taylor Trensch and Andrew Durand

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Christopher Sieber and Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Gabi Carrubba and Marissa Jaret Winokur

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Christopher Sieber and Taylor Trensch

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Christopher Sieber and Composer Laurence O'Keefe

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Book Writer Keythe Farley, Kerry Butler, Taylor Trensch and Composer Laurence O'Keefe

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Taylor Trensch and Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Taylor Trensch and Kerry Butler

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Marissa Jaret Winokur, Kerry Butler and Taylor Trensch

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Taylor Trensch

Photos: The Cast of BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Meets the Press Image
Taylor Trensch


