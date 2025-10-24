Listen: Elizabeth Teeter Releases New Original Single 'do you like me?'

 tracker
This release follows her 2023 EP, "out there," which features four original songs from the performer. 

Elizabeth Teeter, currently starring as Heather McNamara in the off-Broadway production of Heathers, has just released her new original single 'do you like me?' available to stream now. This release follows her 2023 EP, "out there," which features four original songs from the performer. 

Teeter took to Instagram to share her thoughts about the new release: "I wrote this song in one sitting back in 2024 during a wave of emotion and frustration about my own identity, particularly as a creative/artist. What it means to live authentically while also trying to fit into certain perceptions. Wanting to not just be good, but to be great at achieving everything in life— and the constant perfectionism that comes with that. Caring so much but also not caring too much." Check out her post below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elizabeth Teeter (@elizabethteeterofficial)

Elizabeth Teeter can currently be seen as Heather McNamara in the off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical. On Broadway, Teeter has appeared as "Lydia" in Beetlejuice, "Betty" in The Crucible (w/Saoirse Ronan), "Young Elizabeth" in The Audience (w/Helen Mirren), and "Jane Banks" in Mary Poppins. Off-Broadway credits include "Lily" in The Secret Life of Bees (Audelco nomination).

Regional credits include “Liesl” in The Sound of Music (The Muny); “Laura” in The Glass Menagerie (TWSTL); St. Louis Theater Circle Award nominations for both roles. Other Regional venues include The Muny, The Rep STL, Tennessee Williams Festival, Variety Theater, and more. 


Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

