Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with all the latest buzz from the theatre world. Today, we're celebrating the exciting cast announcement for Diane Paulus’ newly envisioned MASQUERADE, The Phantom of the Opera’s return to New York—and featuring stars like Anna Zavelson and Telly Leung. Take a trip down memory lane with Christine Baranski’s reflections on her illustrious career as she returns to The Gilded Age. Plus, get a first look at Aisha Jackson and Ryan McCartan in The Great Gatsby, and don’t miss viral moments like the 'One Gay More' from the Kennedy Center Pride Protest Concert. There’s plenty more to explore, including fresh photos and must-see videos from regional stages, Broadway milestones, industry news, and a brand-new BroadwayWorld Word Game to test your theatre savvy. Pour your coffee and dive in—here’s what you missed on BroadwayWorld!
Anna Zavelson, Telly Leung, Kyle Scatliffe & More Will Star in MASQUERADE
Diane Paulus will direct the The Phantom of the Opera's return to New York, entitled Masquerade. Now the show's website has revealed its full cast and creative team.
Video: From Broadway to THE GILDED AGE, Christine Baranski Looks Back on Her Iconic Career
Baranski's back! Stage and screen star Christine Baranski reprises her role as Agnes van Rhijn in the new season of The Gilded Age on Max, leading a cast of some of Broadway's most beloved actors. Watch in this video as she chats about the role and looks back on career highlights!
Photos: Aisha Jackson & Ryan McCartan in THE GREAT GATSBY
You can now get a first look at The Great Gatsby's new cast featuring Aisha Jackson, who recently joined the production as Daisy Buchanan, starring opposite stage and screen favorite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby. See photos here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Watch 'One Gay More' From Kennedy Center Pride Protest Concert
by Michael Major
Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller has shared on Instagram, “One Gay More,” set to Les Misérables’ “One Day More,” created for the Love Is Love Pride protest concert at the Kennedy Center this Monday. Watch the video now!. (more...)
| Video: Mykal Kilgore Sings 'Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat' in Ogunquit Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS
by Nicole Rosky
Now running at Ogunquit Playhouse is Guys and Dolls, which continues through July 19, 2025. Watch in this video as Kilgore performs an incredible 'Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat'.. (more...)
Video: TCM Spotlights the United Palace Theatre with Lin-Manuel Miranda
Video: First Look at The Muny's COME FROM AWAY
Video: Arizona Theatre Goes Viral For Fake DIRTY DANCING Lift
by Michael Major
Arizona's Gaslight Theatre's Dirty Dancing sendup is taking social media by storm! The Tuscon theatre has shared a new video from a recent performance, where a dance is substitued by an inflatable dummy to accomplish the iconic Dirty Dancing lift.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny
by A.A. Cristi
The Muny has released photos of its new production of Come From Away, which opened on June 26 and runs through July 2. The star-studded cast includes Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, Ashley Brown, Andréa Burns, Trey DeLuna, Alan H. Green, Adam Heller, Abigail Isom, Jacob Keith Watson, Tamika Lawrence, Jason Tam and Zoe Vonder Haar. . (more...)
| Photos: PAGLIACCI Now Playing at Opera Festival of Chicago
by Chloe Rabinowitz
XThe Opera Festival of Chicago final production in its fifth season is Pagliacci by Ruggero Leoncavallo, directed by Sasha Gerritson, conducted by Uff. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: DEAR EDVARD at The Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse
by A.A. Cristi
Catch a first look at Dear Edvard, based on the famed Norwegian painter, Edvard Munch, currently running at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse through July 5. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Listen: Barbra Streisand Releases 'The Secret Of Life' Album with Ariana Grande, Josh Groban, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Music icon Barbra Streisand has released her brand-new album “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two', which features the performer on a variety of new duets with Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more. Check it out here!. (more...)
Listen: Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES Original London Cast Recording
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway Records has released the original London cast recording of The National Theatre and Roald Dahl Story Company’s co-production of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. Listen to it now!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
