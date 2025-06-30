Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 30, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 30, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with all the latest buzz from the theatre world. Today, we're celebrating the exciting cast announcement for Diane Paulus’ newly envisioned MASQUERADE, The Phantom of the Opera’s return to New York—and featuring stars like Anna Zavelson and Telly Leung. Take a trip down memory lane with Christine Baranski’s reflections on her illustrious career as she returns to The Gilded Age. Plus, get a first look at Aisha Jackson and Ryan McCartan in The Great Gatsby, and don’t miss viral moments like the 'One Gay More' from the Kennedy Center Pride Protest Concert. There’s plenty more to explore, including fresh photos and must-see videos from regional stages, Broadway milestones, industry news, and a brand-new BroadwayWorld Word Game to test your theatre savvy. Pour your coffee and dive in—here’s what you missed on BroadwayWorld!