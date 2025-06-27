Anna Zavelson, Telly Leung, Kyle Scatliffe & More Will Star in MASQUERADE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Masquerade today announced additional details for its upcoming immersive debut, including the unveiling of the complete cast and creative team. Masquerade’s first special preview performance will be on July 31, 2025. Joining just-announced Tony Award winner Diane Paulus will be a slew of faces familiar to the Phantom’s universe, as well as exciting voices bringing new perspective and light to the treasured legacy of the show. Tickets to Masquerade (218 W. 57th St), as well as the full six-week calendar of dates for the initial celebration of the Phantom’s Homecoming to New York, will be available on Monday, June 30.

The cast of Masquerade will include Baby Byrne, Nicholas Edwards, Gabriella Enriquez, Haile Ferrier, Nkrumah Gatling, Cooper Grodin, Maxfield Haynes, Bryan Hernandez-Luch, Satomi Hofmann, Kody Jauron, Francisco Javier González, Maree Johnson, Tia Karaplis, Nathan Keen, Joe Kerr, Jeff Kready, Jacob Lacopo, Eryn LeCroy, Raymond J. Lee, Telly Leung, Claire Leyden, Francesca Mehrotra, Georgia Mendes, Betsy Morgan, Riley Noland, Charles Osborne, Hugh Panaro, Chris Ryan, Kyle Scatliffe, Paul Adam Schaefer, Clay Singer, Phumzile Sojola, Jeremy Stolle, Kaley Ann Voorhees, Nik Walker, Andrew Wojtal, Kevin Zambrano, and Anna Zavelson.

The creative team of Masquerade will include Hunter Bird, Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, Kathy Fabian, James Fluhr, Jessie Flynn, Nicola Formichetti, Skylar Fox, Kate Lumpkin, J. J. Janas, Brett Jarvis, Marc Kimelman, Lee McCutcheon, Diane Paulus, Scott Pask, Emilio Sosa, Gypsy Snider, Ben Stanton, and William Waldrop.

Masquerade blurs the lines of reality, bringing audiences inside and closer than ever before to the strange affair of the Phantom of the Opera – a mystery never fully explained. From the highest rooftop to the subterranean lair deep below the Opera Populaire, guests will be invited to experience the music of the night more intimately than ever before. And when the iconic chandelier rises again above New York City, it will provide more than “a little illumination,” with a dazzling display of over 30,000 crystals provided by Preciosa, the Official Crystal Partner of Masquerade.

Masquerade is based on the original musical The Phantom of the Opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Masquerade is presented by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Limited.

To celebrate the Phantom’s return to New York, guests are invited to dress with a flair for the dramatic, and always remember… hide your face. For more information and to sign the Phantom’s Ledger to be among the first invited to Masquerade, visit http://www.masqueradenyc.com. The full six-week calendar of Phantom’s Homecoming dates and access to purchase tickets will be released at 10:00 am ET on Monday, June 30.

