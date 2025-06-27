Video: Watch 'One Gay More' From Kennedy Center Pride Protest Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller has shared a video of “One Gay More,” set to Les Misérables’ “One Day More,” which was created for the Love Is Love Pride protest concert at the Kennedy Center on Monday. Watch the video above, featuring Seth Rudetsky on the piano.

Seller hosted the event alongside Democratic senators including Tammy Baldwin and Elizabeth Warren, Love Is Love featured The participants include Tony winners John Cameron Mitchell, Lisa Kron, and Brandon Uranowitz, as well as Andrew Lippa, Beth Malone, Jelani Remy, Hennessy Winkler, Alexis Michelle, Dylan Toms, Javier Muñoz, Kathryn Gallagher, and Brandi Chavonne Massey among others.

The event was a protest against recent Pride-related cancellations at the Kennedy Center under the Trump administration, reclaiming the space with queer voices, Broadway songs, and community.

In the last years of the 20th century, and the early years of this century, gay marriage went from being vilified by some to being widely accepted. “Love is Love” was a celebration of the important role that Broadway, Hollywood, and other creative enterprises played in this dramatic transformation of the America we love.

Check out a full recap of the performance here, including the complete list of performances and photos.

