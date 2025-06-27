WICKED Teases New Special Edition of Original Cast Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The official Wicked Instagram account has posted a new video, teasing a special edition re-release of the original Broadway cast recording featuring Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel. The video offers a preview of the new edition, which appears to be a vinyl release with detailed album art, noting that it is "coming soon." Take a look at the video!

Wicked's Broadway album was first released on December 16, 2003, after being recorded on November 10, 2003. It was a huge hit upon its release, having since been certified platinum three times and winning the 2005 Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album. Various editions have been released over the years, including a deluxe edition and 5th and 15th anniversary special editions, which featured bonus tracks. The show itself earned three Tony Awards, along with critical acclaim for both Idina Menzel as Elphaba and Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.

Leading up to the release of the movie adaptation in 2024, the Broadway album saw huge increases in streaming between November 14 and 20, with Spotify users listening to some of the biggest songs, such as “Popular," “Defying Gravity," "Dancing Through Life," and more.

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway. Part 1 of the blockbuster film adaptation opened on November 22, 2024, becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. The second part, Wicked: For Good, will hit theaters on November 21, 2025.