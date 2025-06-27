Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny

The Muny has released photos of its new production of Come From Away, which opened on June 26 and runs through July 2. The star-studded cast includes Heidi Blickenstaff, John Bolton, Ashley Brown, Andréa Burns, Trey DeLuna, Alan H. Green, Adam Heller, Abigail Isom, Jacob Keith Watson, Tamika Lawrence, Jason Tam and Zoe Vonder Haar.

Come From Away has book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer) and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The team also includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer); The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting); and Joanna Battles (dialect coach).

When the world stopped on Sept. 11, 2001, kindness soared in an isolated Canadian town. In Come From Away, a breathtaking musical based on a remarkable true story, 38 commercial flights from around the globe are diverted for days to tiny Gander, Newfoundland. Unfazed by the arrival of nearly 7,000 surprise guests, the residents provide light in a dark time, welcoming the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and hope.

Photo Credit: Emily Santel/Phillip Hamer



Trey DeLuna and the company of Come From Away



Alan H. Green



Heidi Blickenstaff



The company of Come From Away



Heidi Blickenstaff and the company of Come From Away



John Bolton and Ashley Brown



Tamika Lawrence



Andréa Burns



Zoe Vonder Haar and Heidi Blickenstaff



Zoe Vonder Haar, Jacob Keith Watson and Jason Tam



The company of Come From Away



Heidi Blickenstaff



The company of Come From Away



Ashley Brown, Zoe Vonder Haar, John Bolton and Adam Heller



The company of Come From Away



Abigail Isom



Ashley Brown and John Bolton



Heidi Blickenstaff



The company of Come From Away



Jason Tam



The company of Come From Away



Jacob Keith Watson, Jason Tam, Adam Heller, Trey DeLuna and Ashley Brown



Andréa Burns



Alan H. Green and Heidi Blickenstaff



Zoe Vonder Haar



The company of Come From Away



The company of Come From Away



Abigail Isom and Adam Heller



The company of Come From Away