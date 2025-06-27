 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny

The production also features Tamika Lawrence, Ashley Brown, Andréa Burns and more.

By: Jun. 27, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Muny has released photos of its new production of Come From Away, which opened on June 26 and runs through July 2. The star-studded cast includes Heidi BlickenstaffJohn BoltonAshley Brown, Andréa Burns, Trey DeLunaAlan H. GreenAdam HellerAbigail IsomJacob Keith WatsonTamika LawrenceJason Tam and Zoe Vonder Haar

Come From Away has book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is led by Seth Sklar-Heyn (director), Jesse Robb (choreographer) and Evan Roider (music director/conductor). The team also includes Edward E. Haynes Jr. (scenic designer); Gail Baldoni (Costume Designer); Rob Denton (lighting designer); John Shivers and David Patridge (sound designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Paige Parkhill (associate choreographer); The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting); and Joanna Battles (dialect coach).

When the world stopped on Sept. 11, 2001, kindness soared in an isolated Canadian town. In Come From Away, a breathtaking musical based on a remarkable true story, 38 commercial flights from around the globe are diverted for days to tiny Gander, Newfoundland. Unfazed by the arrival of nearly 7,000 surprise guests, the residents provide light in a dark time, welcoming the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and hope. 

Photo Credit: Emily Santel/Phillip Hamer

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Trey DeLuna and the company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Alan H. Green

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Heidi Blickenstaff

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Heidi Blickenstaff and the company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
John Bolton and Ashley Brown

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Tamika Lawrence

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Andréa Burns

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Zoe Vonder Haar and Heidi Blickenstaff

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Zoe Vonder Haar, Jacob Keith Watson and Jason Tam

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Heidi Blickenstaff

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Ashley Brown, Zoe Vonder Haar, John Bolton and Adam Heller

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Abigail Isom

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Ashley Brown and John Bolton

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Heidi Blickenstaff

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Jason Tam

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Jacob Keith Watson, Jason Tam, Adam Heller, Trey DeLuna and Ashley Brown

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Andréa Burns

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Alan H. Green and Heidi Blickenstaff

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Zoe Vonder Haar

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
Abigail Isom and Adam Heller

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away

Photos: Heidi Blickenstaff, Jason Tam and More in COME FROM AWAY At The Muny Image
The company of Come From Away



Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...

Videos