Video: Arizona Theatre Goes Viral For Fake DIRTY DANCING Lift

Arizona's Gaslight Theatre's Dirty Dancing sendup is taking social media by storm! The Tuscon theatre has shared a new clip from a recent performance, where a dance is substitued by an inflatable dummy to accomplish the iconic Dirty Dancing lift.

Set to "I've Had the Time of My Life," the clip has garnered nearly one million views on the platform, with one user joking that it's "so much better than the original in so many ways."

The theatre also gained social media attention when they shared a stage rollercoaster used in a musical titled "Beach Blanket Bee Bop" earlier this week. Check out the impressive stage mechanism below!

