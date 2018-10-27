Old Enough for Broadway? Picking an Age-Appropriate Show for Your Kid

If you're planning a family trip to New York City and Broadway is on your must-list, you already know that there are many questions that make decision making complicated.

Is my child mature enough to appreciate a Broadway show?

Is this show age-appropriate for my kid?

Is my child even old enough to even get into a Broadway show?

Theatre tickets are a commitment- of both your time and your money- so before you make your decision, it's important to understand how to best determine which Broadway show might be best for your whole family. Below, we break it down into two simple steps:

1. Follow the recommendations

If you have a specific show in mind for your kid, first check the show's official website for age restrictions. Typically, you'll find the informations you need in the FAQ section, or where you purchase tickets (ie: Ticketmaster or Telecharge).

NOTE:

-Most shows will offer both a recommended aged limit and minimum age requirements. Generally, children under the age of 4 are not permitted at Broadway shows.

- All audience members require a ticket to see a Broadway show, regardless of age. Even if you intend to seat your child on your lap during the show, you will both need tickets to get into the building.

currently-running shows

Aladdin: Intended for ages 8+ and is not recommended for anyone under the age of 4.



American Son: Recommended for 14 + (Language). Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Anastasia: May be inappropriate for ages 7 and under. Children under the age of 4 will not be permitted into the Theater.



The Band's Visit: Ages 12+; Children under 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Beautiful: Recommended for ages 11 and up. There is no foul language, but there is talk about the use of drugs. Children under the age of four will not be permitted into the theatre.



Bernhardt/Hamlet: Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Book of Mormon: Parental advisory: explicit language. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Chicago: May be inappropriate for 12 and under. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Come From Away: Recommended for 10+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Dear Evan Hansen: May be inappropriate for 12 and under. (Strong language; subject matter.). Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.

The Ferryman: Recommended for ages 10+. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Frozen: Intended for ages 8+ and is not recommended for anyone under the age of 4.



Hamilton: Appropriate for ages 10+. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theater.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child: Suitable for ages 10 and up. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theatre. Children under the age of 15 will not be admitted to the theatre without the accompaniment of an adult.



Head Over Heels: Recommended for 10 and above. Children under the age of 4 will not be permitted in the theatre.



King Kong: Recommended for ages 8+. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Kinky Boots: Appropriate for ages 10 and up. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Lifespan of a Fact: Recommended for ages 12 and up. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Lion King: Not intended for children under 4. The show is recommended for ages 8+.



Mean Girls: Recommended for ages 12 and older. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



My Fair Lady: Recommended for 8 +. Children under the age of 5 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Nap: Adult themes and language. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Once on This Island: Recommended for ages 4 and up. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Phantom of The Opera: There are a few design elements and special effects that may frighten young children. Children under 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Play That Goes Wrong: Appropriate for ages 8+.



Pretty Woman: Recommended for ages 13+.



The Prom: Recommended for ages 8 and older. Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



School of Rock: Recommended for ages eight and older. Children under the age of four will not be permitted into the theatre.



Springsteen on Broadway: Recommended for ages 16 and older. Children under the age of 5 will not be admitted in the theatre.



Summer: Contains flashing strobe lights and may not be suitable for children ages 12 and under.



Torch Song: Recommended for 12 + (Adult situations, language). Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Waitress: Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



The Waverly Gallery: Recommended for 10 + (Subject matter). Children under the age of 4 are not permitted in the theatre.



Wicked: Recommended age for children is 8 and up. Children under the age of 5 will not be permitted in the theatre.

2. Follow the Kid Critics' recommendations

Still unsure? Take the advice of our Kid Critics. Click here for lots more reviews!

Still need more help? Read up on how to get to your Broadway show, how to buy tickets and what to wear!

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel

