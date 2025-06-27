Listen: Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES Original London Cast Recording

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway Records has released the original London cast recording of The National Theatre and Roald Dahl Story Company’s co-production of Roald Dahl’s The Witches. The National Theatre production was directed by Lyndsey Turner with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy and book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood.

Its premiere run took place at the Olivier Theatre from November 2023 to January 2024 with a cast that included three-time Olivier-nominated Katherine Kingsley, BAFTA award-winner Daniel Rigby, Sally Ann Triplett, BERTIE Caplan, Cian Eagle-Service and more. Read reviews of the production here and check out the full recording below.

Album Track List:

1. A Note about Witches - Sally Ann Triplett, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

2. Ready to Go - Vishal Soni, The Witches Young Company, National Theatre

3. How to Recognise a Witch Sally Ann Triplett, Nesim Adnan, Christian Buttaci, Jemima Loosen, Sasha Watson-Lobo, Jack Philpott, Vishal Soni, The Witches Young Company, National Theatre

4. Heartbeat Duet - Sally Ann Triplett, Vishal Soni, National Theatre

5. Magnificent - Daniel Rigby, Irvine Iqbal, Miracle Chance, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

6. Bruno Sweet Bruno - William Skinner, The Witches Ensemble, The Witches Young Company, National Theatre

7. Processional - Chrissie Bhima, Katherine Kingsley, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

8. One Day - Katherine Kingsley, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

9. Metamorphosis - Katherine Kingsley, William Skinner, Vishal Soni, Chrissie Bhima, Tania Methurin, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

10. Down with Children - The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

11. Don’t Say Mice - Vishal Soni, William Skinner, Daniel Rigby, Ben Redfern, Miracle Chance, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

12. When I Was Young - Sally Ann Triplett, National Theatre

13. Wouldn’t It Be Nice - Katherine Kingsley, National Theatre

14. Out! Out! Out! - Daniel Rigby, Ekow Quartey, Maggie Service, Sally Ann Triplett, Katherine Kingsley, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

15. Get Up - Asanda Abbie Masike, Nesim Adnan, Cristian Buttaci, Jemima Loosen, Sasha Watson-Lobo, Jack Philpott, Alice Valeriano, Elara Jagger, The Witches Young Company, National Theatre

16. Bon Appétit - Irvine Iqbal, National Theatre

17. Kitchen Caper - Irvine Iqbal, Vishal Soni, Maddison Bulleyment, Jacob Maynard, Ben Redfern, Richard David-Caine, Adrian Grove, National Theatre

18. Get Up (Reprise) - Vishal Soni, Sasha Watson-Lobo, Jemima Loosen, Elara Jagger, Asanda Abbie Masike, Alice Valeriano, The Witches Young Company, National Theatre

19. Soup Time - Ben Redfern, Irvine Iqbal, Daniel Rigby, The Witches Ensemble, National Theatre

20. The Heart of a Mouse - Sally Ann Triplett, Vishal Soni, The Witches Ensemble, The Witches Young Company, National Theatre

21. Ready to Go (Bonus Track) - Nesim Adnan, Alaia Broadbent, Chenai Broadbent, Cristian Buttaci, BERTIE Caplan, Sekhani Dumezweni, Cian Eagle-Service, Jersey Blu Georgia, Rudy Gibson, Florence Gore, Elara Jagger, Annabelle Jones, Frankie Keita, Jemima Loosen, Charlie Man-Evans, Asanda Abbie Masike, George Menezes Cutts, Iesa Miller, Jack Philpott, Chloe Raphael, Sienna Sibley, William Skinner, Savannah Skinner-Henry, Vishal Soni, Poppy-Mei Soon, Benjamin Spalding, Dylan Trigger, Alice Valeriano, Sasha Watson-Lobo, Stella Yeoman, National Theatre

ABOUT Roald Dahl’S THE WITCHES

The Witches is a rip-roaring musical version of Roald Dahl’s timeless tale, filled with wit, daring and heart. With book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood, music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominee Dave Malloy, and directed by Lyndsey Turner.

Everything you know about witches is wrong. Forget the pointy hats and broomsticks: they’re the most dangerous creatures on earth. And now they’ve come up with their most evil plan yet. The only thing standing in their way is Luke and his Gran. But he’s ten and she’s got a dodgy heart. Time is short, danger is everywhere, and they’ve got just one chance to stop the witches from squalloping every stinking little child in England.

ABOUT Dave Malloy

Dave Malloy is a composer/writer/performer/orchestrator. He has written music for eighteen musicals, including Three Houses, a post-pandemic open mic parable; The Witches, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel; Moby-Dick, a four-part musical reckoning with Herman Melville’s epic; Octet, a chamber choir musical about internet addiction; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, an electropop opera based on a slice of Leo Tolstoy’s War & Peace; Ghost Quartet, a song cycle about love, death, and whiskey; Preludes, a musical fantasia set in the hypnotized mind of Sergei Rachmaninoff; and Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, an anti-academia rock opera. He has received three Obie Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, a Drama Desk Award, a Smithsonian Ingenuity Award, and a Jonathan Larson Grant. Upcoming: BLACK SWAN at ART, Cambridge MA, Spring 2026.

ABOUT Lucy Kirkwood

Lucy Kirkwood is a multi-award-winning playwright and screenwriter. Her stage plays include Chimerica, which won Best New Play at the 2014 Olivier Awards, The Children, which was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Play in 2018, and Mosquitoes, which premiered at The National Theatre in 2017. Her most recent plays include The Welkin, Maryland, and Rapture.

In addition to her extensive work for the stage, Kirkwood has written for television, including the BAFTA-nominated Adult Material and an adaptation of her play Chimerica for Channel 4. She was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature in 2018 and is a patron of Clean Break Theatre company.

The Witches marks her first musical for The National Theatre, with music by Dave Malloy and lyrics by Malloy and Kirkwood.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Deals from Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends Hear the best of Stephen Sondheim in Old Friends- a great big Broadway show born out of Cameron Mackintosh and Stephen Sondheim’s lifetime of friendship and collaboration. The two of them came up with the idea during the pandemic, drawing on the many shows that they had done together in collaboration with their good friend Julia McKenzie. Get Tickets from $83.00