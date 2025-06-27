Video: From Broadway to THE GILDED AGE, Christine Baranski Looks Back on Her Iconic Career

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baranski's back! Stage and screen star Christine Baranski is reprising her role as Agnes van Rhijn in the new season of The Gilded Age on Max, leading a cast of some of Broadway's most beloved actors.

"[This season] is a wonderful return to the cast and crew. We all love each other," she explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "This show is like a repertory company, a revolving door of Broadway and off-Broadway talent. We've all known each other for years or worked together, done readings, seen each other's work. It really feels like a family- a company of theatre actors. There's a feeling of commonality."

"I have worked my whole career to do this role as to use these skills means so much to me," she continued. "I love it for that reason- I love that it calls upon my skills. That's why so many theatre actors as cast, because we're not afraid of period work or the language. And if we're afraid of it, we get past it by using our skillset."

Check out the full interview with Christine as she unpacks her epic career on stage and screen and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors of stage and screen with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

