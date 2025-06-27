Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Auditioned Six Times for the WICKED Movie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



During a recent podcast appearance, Amanda Seyfried shared more details about her audition as Glinda for the Wicked movie. When discussing the project on the In the Envelope podcast, she revealed the long audition process and the hard work she put into her preparation.

"I auditioned, like, six times for Wicked because, you know, that had to be really just right and I loved it," said the Mamma Mia! star. "I was busy. I barely had time to do it, but I made it work. I worked my ass off for years and years and years on that music. I'm just competitive with myself in a really healthy way."

She went on to talk about working through insecurity as a performer and how important it is to be yourself in the audition room. "I was like, 'I'm really anxious. I'm just gonna walk in the room, say I'm anxious, and let the person direct me through the entire experience, not just the reading of it."

The part ultimately went to Ariana Grande, whom she previously praised for her performance in the film: "It’s an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well," Seyfried said in 2024. Grande received many accolades for her performances, including an Academy Award nomination.

Seyfried's next musical project is Ann Lee, based on the life of the founding leader of the Shaker Movement during the 1700s. Though a specific release date has yet to be confirmed, the original movie musical is expected to be released later this year. Seyfried stars as the titular character alongside a supporting cast that includes Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson, Stacy Martin, Matthew Beard, Scott Handy, Viola Prettejohn, David Cale, and Jamie Bogyo.

Seyfried was seen as Sophie in the film of Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. She also appeared as Cosette in the 2012 film Les Misérables, along with roles in films like Mean Girls, Letters to Juliet, Dear John, Jennifer's Body, and more. Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By in 2015.



Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

