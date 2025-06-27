Photos: Aisha Jackson & Ryan McCartan in THE GREAT GATSBY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



You can now get a first look at The Great Gatsby's new cast featuring Aisha Jackson, who recently joined the production as Daisy Buchanan, starring opposite stage and screen favorite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby. See photos here!



Jackson and McCartan are joined in the cast by Michael Maliakel as Nick, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson as Meyer Wolfsheim. The production’s ensemble includes Alexis Hasbrouck, Curtis Holland, Nathaniel Hunt, Brandon J. Large, Traci Elaine Lee, Dariana Mullen, Chase Peacock, Kayla Pecchioni, Mariah Reives, Dan Rosales, Dave Schoonover, Tess Soltau, Preston Taylor, Jessica Mallare White, and Matt Wiercinski. Runako Campbell, Kurt Csolak, Carissa Gaughran, Morgan Harrison, Justin Keats, Samantha Pollino, Alex Prakken, and Elena Ricardo round out the cast as swings.



F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.



Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

