Video: Mykal Kilgore Sings 'Sit Down You're Rockin' the Boat' in Ogunquit Playhouse's GUYS AND DOLLS

Now running at Ogunquit Playhouse is Guys and Dolls, which continues through July 19, 2025. The production is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Al Blackstone.

Leading the cast are María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz National Tour) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Miss Adelaide, Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit, and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as Sky Masterson.

Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, the musical is considered one of Broadway’s classics, with songs including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

Watch in this video as Kilgore performs an incredible "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat'.

