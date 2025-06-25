Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 25, 2025- Taylor Trensch Joins BAT BOY at City Center and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway lovers! As we kick off another day, let’s take a look at the latest buzz lighting up the Great White Way. We’ve got a star-studded roundup, from Taylor Trensch taking center stage in BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL at New York City Center, to a first look at Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. The future of Broadway is shining bright, as the winners of the 2025 Jimmy Awards were crowned and celebrated. There's industry news galore: high schools across the country can now apply for SUFFS production grants, Alley Theatre welcomes new leadership, and Ping Chong and Company unveils a new name. Plus, don’t miss the must-see photos from the Kennedy Center’s Love is Love Pride celebration, a fresh review of THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS, and updates on everything from Glory Ride readings to the Broadway debut of Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. Pour a cup and dive in—here’s what you might have missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld!
But first...
Saturday, June 28
Glengarry Glen Ross closes on Broadway
Sunday, June 29
Dead Outlaw closes on Broadway
Real Women Have Curves closes on Broadway
The Picture of Dorian Gray closes on Broadway
Video: The 2025 Jimmy Awards- Watch Every Song
by Nicole Rosky
the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban. As BroadwayWorld reported, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards) and Chris Hayes (Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress. Watch highlights in these videos!. (more...)
Video: Meet the 2025 Jimmy Awards Winners- Fabiola Caraballo Quijada & Chris Hayes
by Joey Mervis
The future of Broadway took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre last night, where 110 of the most talented high schoolers from across the country competed in the 16th annual Jimmy Awards. The winners, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, were Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards) and Chris Hayes (Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards). Meet the duo in this video!. (more...)
Video: Nicole Scherzinger Guides Contestants in Netflix's BUILDING THE BAND Trailer
by Josh Sharpe
Netflix has released a trailer for the new musical competition series, Building the Band, featuring Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger as a mentor and judge. Watch it now!. (more...
)
Video: A.C.T. Is Raising the Volume on Hip-Hop with the New Musical, CO-FOUNDERS
by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge
A new hip-hop musical has taken over San Francisco! American Conservatory Theater is now presenting the world premiere of Co-Founders. In this exclusive interview, watch as A.C.T. Director of Dramaturgy and New Works Joy Meads tells us all about the evolution of this exciting new muscial!. (more...
)
Video: Ali Ewoldt, Ken Wulf Clarke & Emmett O’Hanlon Rehearse for CAMELOT at Barrington Stage Company
by Nicole Rosky
Next up at Barrington Stage Company is Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, starring star Ken Wulf Clarke as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews as Merlyn/King Pellinore. Watch highlights fo the cast in rehearsals in this video!. (more...)
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Early Version of HAMILTON's 'Cabinet Battles'
by Michael Major
Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared another look inside the creation of Hamilton for this week's Hamil-Tuesday post. The Tony-winner has released a video of the first public performance of the two 'Cabinet Battles.'. (more...
)
New SUFFS Production Grant Opens To High Schools Nationwide
by Stephi Wild
| Photos: Senators Host LOVE IS LOVE Pride Celebration at the Kennedy Center
by Joshua Wright
On June 23rd U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper, Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, Jacky Rosen, and Brian Schatz hosted a Pride celebration and musical performance titled Love is Love, which was produced by acclaimed Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller, at the Kennedy Center’s Justice Forum. . (more...)
| Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Jimmy Awards
by Jennifer Broski
The most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)
| Photos: Rob McClure, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín & Ephraim Sykes in GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Guys and Dolls, which runs through July 19, 2025. The production is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Al Blackstone.. (more...)
Tony Award-winning artist Shaina Taub appeared at the International Thespian Festival's Opening Ceremony Sunday night with a surprise announcement: ten U.S. high schools will receive production grants to stage her musical Suffs.. (more...
)
Alley Theatre Names Jennifer Bielstein as New Managing Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Alley Theatre has named Jennifer Bielstein as its new Managing Director, effective October 20, 2025. Learn more about Bielstein and about Alley Theatre's leadership here!. (more...
)
GLORY RIDE to Have Two Industry Readings This Month
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The new musical, Glory Ride, which tells the true story about Tour de France champion Gino Bartali, who secretly saved hundreds of innocent lives during Mussolini’s Fascist reign in World War II, will have two NYC industry readings this month.. (more...
)
Ping Chong and Company Rebrands as Pink Fang
by Stephi Wild
After more than five decades of groundbreaking theater and artmaking, Ping Chong and Company has announced a historic evolution. Learn more about the rebrand here!. (more...
)
The Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic For Theater Artists Will Open in September
by Stephi Wild
The Horowitz-Sondheim Clinic For Theater Artists will open at New York Psychoanalytic Society & Institute. The facility was specifically established to offer affordable treatment to playwrights, composers, and lyricists of the theater.. (more...
)
Sydney Theatre Company Reports $10 Million Revenue Boost from International Success of DORIAN GRAY
by Joshua Wright
Sydney Theatre Company posted a $10 million revenue increase in 2024, thanks in part to the international success of The Picture of Dorian Gray, which is now performing on Broadway and previously ran in London’s West End.. (more...
)
Write Out Loud 2025 Winners Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The Write Out Loud Team have announced the winners of the 2025 Write Out Loud Contest. These songs were selected from a pool of over 400 submissions after an extensive review process.. (more...
)
The York Theatre Launches New Website and Logo
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre has launched a new website and logo for the organization. Learn more about The York Theatre and the changes to the organization here!. (more...
)
Review Roundup: THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS at Kiln Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs written by Iman Qureshi, and directed by Hannah Hauer-King, is now playing at Kiln Theatre. Read the reviews for the production here!. (more...
)
Photos: Senators Host LOVE IS LOVE Pride Celebration at the Kennedy Center
by Joshua Wright
|Around the Broadway World
On June 23rd U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper, Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, Jacky Rosen, and Brian Schatz hosted a Pride celebration and musical performance titled Love is Love, which was produced by acclaimed Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller, at the Kennedy Center’s Justice Forum. . (more...
)
Photos: Rob McClure, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín & Ephraim Sykes in GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Guys and Dolls, which runs through July 19, 2025. The production is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Al Blackstone.. (more...
)
Laverne Cox, Evan Rachel Wood and More to Star in Audible's THE PANSY CRAZE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Audible will present The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park, hosted by Mason Alexander Park and featuring Lachlan Watson. Learn more!. (more...
)
OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Sets Broadway Dates
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway transfer of the recent West End production of Oedipus – an adaptation created by Robert Icke – will begin performances on Broadway this October. Learn more here!. (more...
)
Abby Lee Miller Says She Almost Starred in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Michael Major
Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed that she almost starred in Chicago on Broadway, saying it was 'one of her biggest regrets in life' that she turned it down. Watch the video from her new podcast, Leave It on the Dance Floor.. (more...
)
Cherry Lane Theatre Will Reopen With a New Dining Experience
by Stephi Wild
The soon-to-be-reopened Cherry Lane Theatre will feature a unique dining option! The venue will include a lobby restaurant and bar, run by the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and most recently, Le Veau D’Or. . (more...
)
Interview: 'It's Certainly Not Your Mom's EVITA!' James Olivas on Jamie Lloyd's EVITA
by Kat Mokrynski
Recently, we had the chance to speak with James Olivas about taking on the role of Juan Perón in EVITA. We discussed what it is like to take on a role that has been changed for modern times, the research he has done to prepare for the show and even how he believes that Rachel Zegler is the perfect choice to play Eva Perón.. (more...
)
Annaleigh Ashford
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
|
"You must think that I’m crazy.
You wanna replace me?
Baby, there’s n-n-n-n-n-n-no way!"
- SIX