Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 25, 2025- Taylor Trensch Joins BAT BOY at City Center and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 25, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway lovers! As we kick off another day, let’s take a look at the latest buzz lighting up the Great White Way. We’ve got a star-studded roundup, from Taylor Trensch taking center stage in BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL at New York City Center, to a first look at Elizabeth Gillies and Graham Phillips in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. The future of Broadway is shining bright, as the winners of the 2025 Jimmy Awards were crowned and celebrated. There's industry news galore: high schools across the country can now apply for SUFFS production grants, Alley Theatre welcomes new leadership, and Ping Chong and Company unveils a new name. Plus, don’t miss the must-see photos from the Kennedy Center’s Love is Love Pride celebration, a fresh review of THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS, and updates on everything from Glory Ride readings to the Broadway debut of Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville. Pour a cup and dive in—here’s what you might have missed yesterday on BroadwayWorld!