Photos: On the Red Carpet at the Jimmy Awards

Last night, June 23, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the red carpet below!

Chris Hayes and Fabiola Caraballo Quijada won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Perfromance by an Actress. Other finalists included: Adam Bouchachia, Seger Ott-Rudolph, Dawson Fullingham, Kinsley Stephens, JJ Korkin, and Kayla Rae. Learn more here.

This year’s coaches included: Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, Lily Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Q. Smith, Steven Telsey, and EJ Zimmerman. Winners and finalists were selected by Montego Glover, LaChanze/" target="newwinddow">LaChanze, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey, and Lia Vollack. Preliminary judges who adjudicated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, Cody Renard Richard, and Rachel Sussman.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski