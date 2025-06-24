Video: Ali Ewoldt, Ken Wulf Clarke & Emmett O’Hanlon Rehearse for CAMELOT at Barrington Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Next up at Barrington Stage Company is Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot, starring star Ken Wulf Clarke as King Arthur, Ali Ewoldt as Guenevere, Emmett O’Hanlon as Lancelot, Danny Kornfeld as Mordred, and Dakin Matthews as Merlyn/King Pellinore.

Directed by Alan Paul, the production of Camelot is based on his acclaimed 2018 staging for Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC. Peter Marks, Washington Post, hailed that production as “a smartly handled Camelot that allows us to think about the goodwill and ideas that a great leader can spread — and to hope for times of happily-ever-aftering yet to come.” Camelot, featuring book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Watch highlights fo the cast in rehearsals here!