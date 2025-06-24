Photos: Senators Host LOVE IS LOVE Pride Celebration at the Kennedy Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 23rd U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper, Tammy Baldwin, Elizabeth Warren, Jacky Rosen, and Brian Schatz hosted a Pride celebration and musical performance titled Love is Love, which was produced by acclaimed Broadway producer Jeffrey Seller, at the Kennedy Center’s Justice Forum.

In the last years of the 20th century, and the early years of this century, gay marriage went from being vilified by some to being widely accepted. “Love is Love” is a celebration of the important role that Broadway, Hollywood, and other creative enterprises played in this dramatic transformation of the America we love.

The actors and other creative talent who created this show gave their time and creative energy to recognize and amplify this cultural transformation. The Kennedy Center, long an outpost and a beacon for equality in the arts, seemed the perfect venue.

The performance reminds us that our fight for equality – and for democracy – isn’t over. It’s happening right now, all around us.

Senator Hickenlooper opened the program, which featured an evening of live performances and monologues celebrating LGBTQ culture and resilience. Performers included:

Andrew Lippa performing “You Are Here” with the DC Gay Men’s Chorus

Jelani Remy performing a medley of “Over the Rainbow” and “Rainbow Connection”

Monologues by Moises Kaufman, Tony Kushner, James Ijames, and Harvey Fierstein

Brandon Uranowitz performing “What More Can I Say”

Beth Malone performing “Lesbian Love Story”

John Cameron Mitchell performing “Origin of Love”

Brandi Massey and Kathryn Gallagher performing “Take Me or Leave Me”

Javier Muñoz performing “Satisfied”

Alexis Michelle performing “I Am What I Am”

DC Gay Men’s Chorus performing “Dancing Queen”

Dylan Toms performing “Sparkle and Shine”

A finale featuring the full company performing a Pride-themed version of “One Day More”

The evening’s full cast list included Alex Michaels/Alexis Michelle, Andrew Lippa, Beth Malone, Brandi Massey, Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan Toms, Hennessy Winkler, Jelani Remy, John Cameron Mitchell, Kathryn Gallagher, and Thea Kano with the Gay Men’s Chorus.

“In our darkest hours, we must continue to seek out the light,” said Hickenlooper. “Tonight, we honor the role that the freedom of expression and the theatrical arts play in continuing to expand LGBTQ rights in America.”

“We have made incredible progress in our fight for true equality, but we cannot mistake progress for victory and we still have some big hills to climb. Look no further than the Trump Administration’s shameful attacks on the LGBTQ community and our right to live a life with dignity, respect, and free from discrimination. While this administration won’t say it, we will: To all LGBTQ members of our community, we see you, we respect you, and we are proud to celebrate you,” said Baldwin.

“As the Trump administration keeps up its hateful attacks on LGBTQ+ Americans, we’re meeting their bigotry with resilience and joy. Tonight, we’re celebrating that joy at the Kennedy Center with artists and stage workers for a special performance. I’ll never stop fighting to make sure every single person is free to live exactly who they are,” said Warren.

“The Trump Administration’s cruel and harmful attacks against the LGBTQ community are having dire consequences,” said Rosen. “Trump is not only actively targeting LGBTQ Americans with discriminatory policies, he’s seeking to erase LGBTQ history and culture. That’s why it’s more important than ever before to stand up and proudly celebrate the LGBTQ community.”

“Every attack on LGBTQ+ rights by the Trump administration is an attack on human rights, on freedom, and on every American’s right to equal protection under the law. We have come too far to go backward. Now is the time to stand up and fight back in every way we can – in the courts, at the ballot box, in peaceful protests, and with the arts,” said Schatz.

The event came amid broader tensions over the Trump administration’s management and appointment of Richard Grenell as president of the Kennedy Center.

Ahead of the performance, Senator Hickenlooper addressed these tensions in remarks to the press. He said he had spoken with Mr. Grenell by phone earlier in the day and described the conversation as “agitated” but “not unreasonable.” Hickenlooper noted that Grenell told him, “We’re not going to cancel it,” though contingency plans had been made for an alternate venue if necessary. “We had a backup theater in case things went awry, if it went off the tracks completely,” Hickenlooper said.

During the performance, Mr. Grenell posted a statement on social media expressing his disappointment with the event. He said that he had agreed to rent the venue to Hickenlooper’s office for what had been described as “a first annual talent show.” He wrote, “No one has been cancelled by the Kennedy Center. We welcome everyone who wants to celebrate the arts, including our compatriots on the other side of the political aisle. We especially welcome artists and audience members who come to the Kennedy Center not for partisan political pranks but to experience excellence in the performing arts.”