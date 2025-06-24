Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban. As BroadwayWorld reported, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards) and Chris Hayes (Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.

Other finalists included: Adam Bouchachia, Seger Ott-Rudolph, Dawson Fullingham, Kinsley Stephens, JJ Korkin, and Kayla Rae.

Check out highlights from the big night below!

2025 Jimmy Awards opening number:

Character medley 1:

Character medley 2:

Character medley 3:

Character medley 4:

Character medley 5:

Group number, Ready to Rise:

Finalist, JJ Korkin:

Finalist, Adam Bouchachia:

Finalist, Kayla Rae:

Finalist, Dawson Fullinghim :

Finalist Kinsley Stephens:

Finalist, Seger Ott-Rudolph:

Best Actor winner, Chris Hayes:

Best Actress winner, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada:

2025 Closing Number: