The 16th Annual Jimmy Awards took place June 23, 2025 at the Minskoff Theatre.
Just last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 16th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Josh Groban. As BroadwayWorld reported, Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards) and Chris Hayes (Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards) won Best Performance by an Actor and Best Performance by an Actress.
Other finalists included: Adam Bouchachia, Seger Ott-Rudolph, Dawson Fullingham, Kinsley Stephens, JJ Korkin, and Kayla Rae.
Check out highlights from the big night below!
