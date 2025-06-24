Video: Nicole Scherzinger Guides Contestants in Netflix's BUILDING THE BAND Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has released a trailer for the new musical competition series, Building the Band, featuring Tony winner Nicole Scherzinger as a mentor and judge. A new take on the traditional format, the series follows 50 singers as they form 6 bands, all without ever seeing each other. The show debuts on Netflix on July 9th.

Building the Band brings together talented singers for a truly unique competition show where building the perfect band is all about chemistry. The singers are in complete control as they seek to form their very own bands from individual sound booths where they can't see the other artists. All they have to go on is musical compatibility, connection, chemistry and raw talent. What will happen when the bands finally meet and looks, choreography, work ethic and style come into play? With incredible performances, compelling drama, and one big goal—to find the next great music band—the stage is set for an unforgettable experience.

The series is hosted by AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys) with Tony-winner Nicole Scherzinger (The Pussycat Dolls) serving as mentor and judge and music experts and guest judges Kelly Rowland (Destiny’s Child) and the late Liam Payne (One Direction), who bring their unparalleled expertise and personal band experience to the competition.