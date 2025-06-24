Photos: Rob McClure, Mykal Kilgore, Bianca Marroquín & Ephraim Sykes in GUYS AND DOLLS at Ogunquit Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's production of Guys and Dolls, which runs through July 19, 2025. The production is directed and choreographed by Emmy Award winner Al Blackstone.

Leading the cast are María Bilbao (Sweeney Todd) as Sarah Brown, Mykal Kilgore (The Wiz National Tour) as Nicely Nicely Johnson, Bianca Marroquín (Chicago) as Miss Adelaide, Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Nathan Detroit, and Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud) as Sky Masterson.

Guys and Dolls features music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and a book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows. Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, the musical is considered one of Broadway’s classics, with songs including “Luck Be a Lady,” “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat,” and “A Bushel and a Peck.”

Performances are held at Ogunquit Playhouse, located at 10 Main Street, Ogunquit, ME 03907. Tickets are available online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org, by phone at 207-646-5511, or in person at the box office.



Bianca Marroquín and Cast in Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 production of GUYS AND DOLLS. Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

Ephraim Sykes and Rob McClure in Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 production of GUYS AND DOLLS. Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

María Bilbao in Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 production of GUYS AND DOLLS. Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

Michael Santomassimo and Ensemble in Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 production of GUYS AND DOLLS. Photo by Nile Scott Studios.

Mykal Kilgore and Cast in Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 production of GUYS AND DOLLS. Photo by Gary Ng.

Rob McClure and Cast in Ogunquit Playhouse's 2025 production of GUYS AND DOLLS. Photo by Nile Scott Studios.