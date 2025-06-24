OEDIPUS Starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville Sets Broadway Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway transfer of the recent West End production of Oedipus – an adaptation created by Robert Icke – will begin performances on Broadway on Thursday, October 30, 2025, with an opening night set for Thursday, November 13 at Studio 54 for a strictly limited 14-week engagement.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning Director in history – transforms Sophocles' epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present. Led by Olivier Award winner Mark Strong as ‘Oedipus' – reprising his celebrated role from the West End – and Academy Award nominee Lesley Manville – who is making her Broadway debut after garnering the Olivier Award for her performance as ‘Jocasta' – this production “set the stage on fire” (The Guardian).

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics' Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.

TodayTix will have an exclusive presale beginning today, Tuesday, June 24 at 10am ET with a general onsale beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET. For more information, please visit Oedipustheplay.com

About Oedipus

It's election night. The polls predict a landslide victory. Everything is about to change.

Icke's visionary revival was nothing short of a sensation. Oedipus became an instant phenomenon and the highest-grossing limited-run production in Wyndham's history. It didn't just bring Greek tragedy back to the West End—it redefined it. This Oedipus played like a political thriller, gripping audiences in breathless suspense until its final, devastating moment.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer). Casting is by Julia Horan, CDG and Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Robert Icke's Oedipus was originally produced in Dutch by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.