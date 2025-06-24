Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/22/25, WICKED, GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS and More Lead

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 6/22/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: FLOYD COLLINS, SMASH, and THE LAST FIVE YEARS closed on 6/22. THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY had a planned seven-performance week.



Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (17.6%), SMASH (15.9%), THE LAST FIVE YEARS (11.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (11.6%), FLOYD COLLINS (11.6%), SIX: THE MUSICAL (9.4%), GYPSY (7.5%), HELL'S KITCHEN (6.9%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (6.8%), DEATH BECOMES HER (6.2%), CHICAGO (6.2%), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL (6%), SUNSET BLVD. (5.5%), DEAD OUTLAW (5.3%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (5%), HADESTOWN (5%), & JULIET (4.5%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (4.3%), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS (4.3%), THE GREAT GATSBY (3.8%), BOOP! THE MUSICAL (2.9%), STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (2.7%), ALADDIN (1.7%), MJ (1.5%), THE LION KING (1.4%), OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (1.3%), HAMILTON (1%), JUST IN TIME (0.8%), THE OUTSIDERS (0.7%), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN (0.2%),

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES and SMASH's uptick in attendance was likely sparked by the announcements that REAL WOMEN will play its final Broadway performance on June 29, 2025, and SMASH played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-16.1%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-14%), CALL ME IZZY (-8.6%), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-0.3%), PURPOSE (-0.1%), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-0.1%),

Click Here to Visit the BroadwayWorld Grosses...



This week, 38 shows played on Broadway, with 327,954 tickets sold and a total gross of $42,994,336. The average ticket price was $131.10.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 4.66%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 9.67% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $131.10 is up $5.98 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,484,800

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $2,234,152

HAMILTON: $2,169,797

THE LION KING: $2,141,944

SUNSET BLVD.: $1,827,541





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($317,363), DEAD OUTLAW ($475,175), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($508,544), PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL ($569,356), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($602,017)





Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

SMASH: $401,499

FLOYD COLLINS: $258,106

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $240,348

GYPSY: $223,125

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB: $182,267





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($-133,632), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING ($-130,238), OH, MARY! ($-44,800), GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS ($-31,109), JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN ($4,661)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: $234.74

JUST IN TIME: $224.83

GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS: $212.61

HAMILTON: $201.94

OH, MARY!: $182.97





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL ($74.65), DEAD OUTLAW ($75.89), BOOP! THE MUSICAL ($81.28), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS ($85.45), THE LAST FIVE YEARS ($91.03)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

JUST IN TIME: 103.6%

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN: 102.5%

THE OUTSIDERS: 102.2%

HAMILTON: 101.4%

THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY: 101.3%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

CALL ME IZZY (61.8%), CHICAGO (70.2%), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (72.2%), DEAD OUTLAW (74.7%), REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL (80.7%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SMASH: 2765

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: 1512

REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES: THE MUSICAL: 1490

FLOYD COLLINS: 982

GYPSY: 951





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-1090), STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS (-826), BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-28), THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY (-9), PURPOSE (-8)



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..