Laverne Cox, Evan Rachel Wood and More to Star in Audible's THE PANSY CRAZE

Audible will present The Pansy Craze, a six-part series written and created by Hunter Bird and Mason Alexander Park, hosted by Mason Alexander Park and featuring Lachlan Watson.



The first three live performances, directed by Johanna McKeon, of The Pansy Craze will play on Thursday, June 26; Friday, June 27; and Saturday, June 28 at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York, with all shows starting at 8:00pm. Three additional performance dates will be announced at a later date. Each episode of The Pansy Craze will also be recorded live and released as an Audible Original, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.



Each episode of The Pansy Craze will feature a different special guest and focus on a unique moment in queer history:



Thursday, June 26 at 8pm

THE QUEEREST NIGHT ON BROADWAY!

Join us for a remarkable true story of rebellion, glamour, and the fearless performers who dared to be themselves from Broadway to the Bowery. In 1920s New York, Mae West’s queer murder mystery The Pleasure Man rocked Broadway with a show-stopping 20-minute drag ball finale. Join Mason Alexander Park and special guest Jackie Cox (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as they share the glittering scandal that captivated America and the resulting trial that forced an entire culture underground.



Friday, June 27 at 8pm

“OH YOU PRETTY THINGS: THE RISE AND FALL OF GLAM ROCK”

Mason Alexander Park and special guest Evan Rachel Wood take us on an electrifying journey back to 1970s London, where Glam Rock erupted as a dazzling act of musical defiance. Experience the shockwaves that rippled through British society as revolutionary artists David Bowie and Marc Bolan transformed themselves into gender-bending icons, wielding glitter, platform boots, and theatrical sexuality as weapons of cultural warfare. We'll discover how Glam Rock ultimately transformed from subcultural rebellion into mainstream sensation—forever changing how pop culture views gender expression.



Saturday, June 28 at 8pm

THE QUEEN OF THE PANSIES & THE KING OF HARLEM

Dive into the smoky speakeasies and shimmering cabarets of 1930s New York where two of the greatest Pansies who ever played cut their teeth. In downtown clubs, Jean Malin teased, tempted and taunted cabaret guests, becoming the highest paid performer in New York. Meanwhile, Gladys Bentley, crooned risqué parodies that celebrated queer desire in her trademark tuxedo and top hat, transforming Harlem's nightspots into sanctuaries of LGBTQ expression. Join Mason Alexander Park and special guest Laverne Cox for an unforgettable evening exploring the legacy of these trailblazers who lived boldly when the world demanded conformity.



Celebrate Pride Weekend 2025 with the raucous queer history none of us got in school! With the electricity of a cabaret and the intimacy of a piano bar, The Pansy Craze is a love letter to queer icons and those who celebrate them. In this variety show, Mason and some very special guests will transport the audience through time, spilling the hot tea your textbooks left out. Each evening will feature songs, sketches, and storytelling that dives into important moments in history when queerness was celebrated, commodified, and then criminalized.



The Pansy Craze creative team includes David Dabbon (musical director), Krit Robinson (scenic design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design) and Cody Spencer (sound design). Jhanaë Bonnick-McDonnell is the production stage manager, and theatrical supervision is by Beacon Theatrical Services with general management by ShowTown Theatricals.



