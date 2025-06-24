Taylor Trensch to Star in BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL at New York City Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Taylor Trensch will play Bat Boy in New York City Center's Annual Gala Presentation Bat Boy: The Musical. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher, this heartfelt, irreverent, darkly comic musical opens October 29 (through November 9) with a benefit performance honoring Broadway producer Bee Carrozzini of ATG Entertainment.

After being discovered in a cave and adopted by a local West Virginia family, Bat Boy, also known as Edgar, wants nothing more than to be accepted by the community and works hard to appeal to their “Christian Charity.” But will his insatiable bloodlust be his undoing? Or will the bloodlust of a town searching for an easy scapegoat beat him to the punch?

Inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s, this musical gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Featuring a pulsing pop-rock score by Tony nominee Laurence O’Keefe with original orchestrations by Tony winner Alex Lacamoire, and book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming, this Gala Presentation shines fresh light on a beloved score with newly expanded orchestrations.