Video: Meet the 2025 Jimmy Awards Winners- Fabiola Caraballo Quijada & Chris Hayes

The future of Broadway took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre last night, where 110 of the most talented high schoolers from across the country competed in the 16th annual Jimmy Awards. The winners, as BroadwayWorld previously reported, were Fabiola Caraballo Quijada (Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards) and Chris Hayes (Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards).

"I'm so blessed," Fabiola told BroadwayWorld at the after party. "Everything fell into place when it had to and it's just been blessing after blessing. I could not be more grateful for all of the people that have entered my life and the places that they've taken me to. I'm just very grateful in this moment."

What does Chris hope that future Jimmy winners learn from their incredible performances? "It's hard, hard, hard work! And accepting a 'no' and accepting an answer that you don't necessarily want," he explained. "But start off with the hard work! No matter how good you are, get a vocal coach, get an acting coach... always brush up and always strive for more."

Watch their winning performances and check out what they had to say immediately following the ceremony!