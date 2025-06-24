Abby Lee Miller Says She Almost Starred in CHICAGO on Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller has revealed that she almost starred in Chicago on Broadway, saying it was "one of her biggest regrets in life" that she turned it down. On her new podcast, Leave It on the Dance Floor, Miller revealed that she was offered to do play the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton in the iconic musical for three months, but an inner conflict and scheduling complications kept her from taking the opportunity.

"I was offered to play Big Mama on Broadway for three months and I didn't do it but first I thought, with all honesty, that people work their whole lives to get on Broadway ... People work their whole lives and I'm just gonna show up and do it because I'm on a TV show?"

She went on to tell her co-host that once she did start to consider accepting the opportunity for a shorter about of time, she was unable to work her Dance Moms filming around Broadway's eight shows a week schedule.

"But then when I said, 'Wait a minute, I should do it. Maybe I could do it for a week or a month,' then, it was this whole thing with filming. They weren't gonna let me do it anyway. So why give me this huge opportunity, for me to fret over. But I should have trained and I should have done it and I should have said, you know, too bad. I'm doing it!"

In summer 2011, Miller made her national television debut on Lifetime's "Dance Moms." The show has gone on to become one of the networks highest rated docu-series, producing other stars like JoJo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler, Nia Sioux, and more.