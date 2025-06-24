Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Shares Early Version of HAMILTON's 'Cabinet Battles'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared another look inside the creation of Hamilton for this week's Hamil-Tuesday post. The Tony-winner has released footage of the first public performance of the two "Cabinet Battles," first performed as part of the Lincoln Center American Songbook Series on January 11, 2012.

"This is the first public performance of 11 songs in 2012. Most of the show doesn’t exist yet, and these 2 battles and 'Say No To This' were all that existed of Act 2 at this point," he shared with a commenter on the post.

The video features Jon Rua as Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe Iglehart as James Madison, along with Christopher Jackson and Chrimsh Ullivan.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.