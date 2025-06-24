New SUFFS Production Grant Opens To High Schools Nationwide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winning artist Shaina Taub appeared at the International Thespian Festival's Opening Ceremony Sunday night with a surprise announcement: ten U.S. high schools will receive production grants to stage her acclaimed musical Suffs during the 2025-26 school year.

Taub took the stage alongside John Prignano, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Education and Development at Musical Theatre International (MTI), and Dr. Jennifer Katona, President of the Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), to debut the Suffs “The Young Are at the Gates” Production Grant, and initiative supported by the Educational Theatre Foundation.

The crowd at Indiana University's Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall erupted as Taub shared the news, which was met with enthusiasm from thousands of high school theatre students and educators from across the country.

Set against the backdrop of the American women's suffrage movement, Suffs chronicles the fight for the 19th Amendment through the eyes of the diverse and determined women who led it. With sharp humor, stirring music, and emotional depth, the show explores themes of perseverance, solidarity, and the complexities of creating social change, offering a powerful lens through which students can reflect on civic engagement and the ongoing struggle for equality.

“My number One Dream for Suffs has always been for it to be performed in schools across the country. I'm grateful to MTI and ETF for partnering on this initiative that will make the show more accessible to students this coming year. I hope young performers find empowerment and inspiration in getting to tell this story themselves. And I encourage productions to create ensembles where as many different kids as possible get to participate. For example, while on Broadway, the male characters were wonderfully played by women, I'm excited to see school productions open those roles to boys as well, and all performers, regardless of gender. Everyone gets to be a suff, and I can't wait to cheer these casts on. I hope they feel represented by the show, and realize there's a place for them in the American spotlight too.”

Taub made history last year as the first women to independently win Tony Awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score. Suffs also won Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Book, and Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Music and Lyrics. The original cast album was nominated for a Grammy Award.

“Suffs is a story about the power of voices raised in unity, and this grant will help amplify the voices of young people ready to tell stories that matter,” said Dr. Katona. “We're thrilled to partner with Shaina and MTI to bring this show and its message of activism, inclusion, and resilience to school stages across the country.”

About the Grant

Each selected school will be awarded complimentary licensing to perform Suffs. As part of the grant program, each school will design their own outreach program connected to their production in the spirit of the theme “the young are at the gates.”

Eligibility and Criteria: Open to all accredited high schools in the United States. Applicants will be evaluated on how creatively and meaningfully they incorporate the theme into their proposed production and outreach program.

Timeline:

• Applications open: June 23, 2025

• Deadline: August 1, 2025

• Award notifications: August 2025

• Productions must occur during the 2025-26 school year

To Appy: https://schooltheatre.secure-platform.com/a/solicitations/1246/home