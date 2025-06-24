Photos: Elizabeth Gillies & Graham Phillips in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You can now get a first look at Elizabeth Gillies as Audrey and Graham Phillips as Seymour in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning Little Shop of Horrors, now in its sixth smash year at the Westside Theatre. See photo shere!

On June 17th, Gillies rejoined the company following her sold out run as Audrey earlier this spring and reunited with Phillips on stage for the first time in over a decade since they made their Broadway debuts together in 13: The Musical. Joining Gillies and Phillips in the current cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.



Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.

Photo credit: Michaelah Reynolds