Cherry Lane Theatre Will Reopen With a New Dining Experience

The soon-to-be-reopened Cherry Lane Theatre will feature a unique dining option! As BroadwayWorld reported in 2023, the Cherry Lane Theatre, the oldest continuously running Off-Broadway theatre in New York City, was bought by the film studio A24.

A24 paid $10 million for the property in 2023, which is located in New York City's Greenwich Village. According to Eater, the venue will include a lobby restaurant and bar, run by the team behind Frenchette, Le Rock, and most recently, Le Veau D’Or. Plans for this location are now underway and are reportedly looking at a fall opening.

The Cherry Lane Theatre has been around since 1923, and has been home to mainstage productions and its award-winning Mentor Project, which for 20 years has paired emerging writers with established playwrights in the development, rehearsal and fully-staged production of their work.

Writers who have been mentored at Cherry Lane include Katori Hall, Sheila Callaghan, Rajiv Joseph, Anne Washburn, Jocelyn Bioh, Nathan Yungerberg, Ren Dara Santiago, Jiehae Park and Antoinette Nwandu, whose play PASS OVER was produced by Mentor Project in 2016. Mentors have included Lynn Nottage, Taylor Mac, Craig Lucas, Lucy Thurber, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Kwame Kwei Armah and Diana Oh.