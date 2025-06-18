Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 18, 2025- WICKED Tops the Grosses, REAL WOMEN Closing Announced, and More

 tracking pixel
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  June 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jun. 18, 2025
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 18, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Get ready to seize the day with the latest buzz, big news, and must-see moments from the theater world. In today’s roundup, we’re celebrating Wicked’s triumphant return to the top of the Broadway grosses, saying a fond farewell to Real Women Have Curves: The Musical as it announces its closing date, and trying our hand at BroadwayWorld’s brand new daily word search game.

Plus, enjoy showstopping videos – from Liz Gillies belting 'Somewhere That's Green' to memorable duets and heartwarming first bows. Take a peek at hot photo moments including C. Thomas Howell’s visit to The Outsiders and Hillary Clinton backstage at Purpose, and check out some major updates: Paul Williams is adapting Phantom of the Paradise for the stage, and more Wicked Squishmallows are headed our way this fall. Let’s dive in and see what’s lighting up Broadway and beyond!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Sunday, June 22
The Last Five Years closes on Broadway
Smash closes on Broadway

 
The Front Page
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/15/25 WICKED Returns to the Top of the List

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/15/2025.
REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Will Close On Broadway This Month

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will play its final Broadway performance on June 29, 2025, following 31 previews and 73 regular performances.
BroadwayWorld Launches New Daily Word Search Game

BroadwayWorld is excited to introduce the latest addition to its growing lineup of interactive games: the BroadwayWorld Word Search.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Must Watch
Video: Liz Gillies Sings 'Somewhere That's Green' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Liz Gillies performing 'Somewhere That's Green' in Little Shop of Horrors! The “Victorious” and “Dynasty” star returns to the musical as Audrey tonight, alongside her 13 the Musical co-star Graham Phillips.. (more...)
Video: Watch 'Kaboom' From THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Watch a video of 'Kaboom' from the Signature Theatre's DC premiere of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, NBC’s Smash) and a book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss.. (more...)
Video: Kerry Butler Shares Her Broadway Firsts
by Joey Mervis
What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages. In this video we check in with Heathers star Kerry Butler.. (more...)

Video: Watch Maya Hawke Speed Paint Kelly Clarkson While Discussing EURYDICE
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of her stage debut in the off-Broadway play Eurydice, Maya Hawke recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the new production at Signature Theatre. Watch the interview!. (more...)

Video: THE GILDED AGE Stars Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon Discuss Theater's Impact on the Series
by Josh Sharpe
With the debut of Season 3 of The Gilded Age just around the corner, stars Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis to tease what fans can expect from the latest season. . (more...

Video: Joy Woods & Darren Criss Duet on 'Suddenly, Seymour'
by Michael Major
Watch Joy Woods and Darren Criss rock out to 'Suddenly, Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors during the Maybe Happy Endings star's recent concert! See the video now.. (more...)

Video: Aisha Jackson Takes First Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Aisha Jackson has officially joined the cast of The Great Gatsby as Daisy Buchanan, beginning last night, June 16. Jacksons stars opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby. Check out a video of Jackson's first bow in the show here!. (more...)

Hot Photos
Photos: Original Film 'Ponyboy' C. Thomas Howell Attends THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
C. Thomas Howell, who played the role of Ponyboy in the film version of The Outsiders, recently paid a visit to the Broadway musical. He posed with the cast after the show, including the musical's Ponyboy, Brody Grant. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Photos: Hillary Clinton Visits PURPOSE on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Hillary Clinton recently paid a visit to the newly-minted Tony Award-winning production of Purpose on Broadway. Check out photos from her visit to the show here!. (more...)
Photos: Inside Opening Night of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)
by Bruce Glikas
The West End hit My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) has made its New York debut. Performances ran on June 13, 14, and 15 at New York City Center, featuring writer and performer Rob Madge. Check out photos from opening night!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at BRING IT ON at The Muny With Jonalyn Saxer & More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Bring It On at The Muny. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets here!. (more...

Around the Broadway World
Paul Williams Developing PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE Stage Musical
by Josh Sharpe
A stage adaptation of Phantom of the Paradise, the 1974 rock musical film written and directed by Brian De Palma, is officially in the works from songwriter Paul Williams and producer Sam Pressman.. (more...)
WICKED: FOR GOOD Squishmallows Confirmed for Fall Release
by Josh Sharpe
Squishmallows, the popular stuffed toy product, has confirmed a second wave of Wicked-themed plushies, due to be released this fall to coincide with Wicked: For Good.. (more...)

Rachel Zegler Jokes She 'Practically Begged' Jamie Lloyd to Cast Her in EVITA
by Michael Major
Rachel Zegler and Jamie Lloyd are breaking down the new West End production of Evita in a new 'Taxi Talk' interview. In the social media video, they discuss Zegler's 'major accomplishment' taking on the role.. (more...

Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel to Host 27th Annual Broadway Barks
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BROADWAY BARKS will return to Shubert Alley for the 27th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event. Learn more and see how to attend the upcoming event!. (more...)

Museum of Broadway Will Launch David Korins Exhibit This Month
by Stephi Wild
The Museum of Broadway will launch a special exhibit showcasing the work of Emmy award-winning, four-time Tony Award-nominated Broadway designer David Korins.. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Kerry Butler

 

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“You gotta give yourself a reason to rejoice,
’Cause the music you make counts for everything.”

-Violet

