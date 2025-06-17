Paul Williams Developing PHANTOM OF THE PARADISE Stage Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new Phantom of the Opera reimagining is making its way to the stage. According to MovieMaker, a stage adaptation of Phantom of the Paradise, the 1974 rock musical film written and directed by Brian De Palma, is officially in the works from songwriter Paul Williams and producer Sam Pressman. William penned the songs and starred in the original film.

“I’m excited about having a chance to deliver what fans have been suggesting for years… POTP as a stage musical,” Williams told MovieMaker. “I think it’s time has come!” Once written, the musical will first open "not on Broadway," though Pressman says they are "building to that stage."

A stage musical has been in early stages of development for decades, with a libretto written by De Palma himself in the 1980s. Though Williams and Pressman have met with writers for this version, such as American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis, no bookwriter is officially attached to the project.

The 1974 film follows young singer-songwriter Winslow Leach, who accidentally sacrifices his life's work after being tricked by the infamous music producer Swan. Following this betrayal and an unfair sentence to Sing Sing prison, he escapes, donning a new persona as he attempts to haunt Swan's music hall and force star singer Phoenix to sing his stolen music. The movie served as a modern reimagining of Gaston Leroux's The Phantom of the Opera, which was adapted for the stage more than 10 years later in Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical phenomenon.

Paul Williams is a songwriting icon, having written several popular songs by some of the biggest musicians of the late 20th century. He received an Academy Award for his work on A Star is Born, penning "Evergreen" with Barbra Streisand, in addition to writing countless chart-topping songs in the 1970s including hits by Three Dog Night, Helen Reddy, The Carpenters, David Bowie and more in addition to work on The Muppets and other TV and film properties ranging from The Phantom Of The Paradise to Smokey and the Bandit and beyond.