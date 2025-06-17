Video: THE GILDED AGE Stars Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon Discuss Theater's Impact on the Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the debut of Season 3 of The Gilded Age just around the corner, stars Morgan Spector and Carrie Coon sat down with ABC News’ Linsey Davis to tease what fans can expect from the latest season.

The series is known for its significant use of Broadway and theater actors, with 163 in total across its three seasons. During the interview, the duo discussed how this influences the dynamic both on the set and in how the actors handle the material.

"Everyone understands the purpose of an ensemble, which is that we're all telling a story together," shared Coon. "There's a lot of humility and a lot of gratitude." Spector also spoke on the subject, adding, "You can't just play a verité naturalism on this show. The language doesn't support it. The costumes don't support it. It asks for you to lift a little and I think theater-trained actors know how to do that, while still staying credible and grounded." Season 3 of The Gilded Age debuts on Sunday, June 22 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

The American Gilded Age was a period of immense economic and social change, when empires were built, but no victory came without sacrifice. Following the Opera War, the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society.

In Season 3, Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first. Across the street, the Brook household is thrown into chaos as Agnes refuses to accept Ada’s new position as lady of the house. Peggy meets a handsome doctor from Newport whose family is less than enthusiastic about her career. As all of New York hastens toward the future, their ambition may come at the cost of what they truly hold dear.

The season 3 cast includes Carrie Coon, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Morgan Spector, Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Taissa Farmiga, Harry Richardson, Blake Ritson, Ben Ahlers, Ashlie Atkinson, Dylan Baker, Kate Baldwin, Victoria Clark, John Ellison Conlee, Michael Cumpsty, Kelley Curran, Jordan Donica, Jessica Frances Dukes, Claybourne Elder, Amy Forsyth, Jack Gilpin, LisaGay Hamilton, Ward Horton, Simon Jones, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Ben Lamb, Nathan Lane, Andrea Martin, Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Debra Monk, Hattie Morahan, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Paul Alexander Nolan, Kelli O’Hara, Patrick Page, Rachel Pickup, Taylor Richardson, Douglas Sills, Bobby Steggert, Erin Wilhelmi, John Douglas Thompson, Leslie Uggams, Merritt Wever, with Bill Camp and Phylicia Rashad. Take a look here to learn about all of the Broadway stars in Season 2 of the series.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Other credits include Gareth Neame, David Crockett, Michael Engler, Bob Greenblatt, Sonja Warfield, and Salli Richardson-Whitfield as executive producers.