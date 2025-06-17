 tracking pixel
Photos: Original Film 'Ponyboy' C. Thomas Howell Attends THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway

He posed with the cast after the show, including the musical's Ponyboy, Brody Grant.

By: Jun. 17, 2025
C. Thomas Howell, who played the role of Ponyboy in the film version of The Outsiders, recently paid a visit to the Broadway musical. He posed with the cast after the show, including the musical's Ponyboy, Brody Grant. Check out photos below!

The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.” 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

C. Thomas Howell and Darren Dalton pose with the cast backstage at "The Outsiders: A New Musical"

C. Thomas Howell and Brody Grant

C. Thomas Howell and Brody Grant

Brody Grant, C. Thomas Howell, Sky Lakota-Lynch and Darren Dalton

Brody Grant and C. Thomas Howell

C. Thomas Howell chats with Brody Grant and the cast backstage at "The Outsiders: The Musical"

C. Thomas Howell chats with Brody Grant and the cast backstage at "The Outsiders: The Musical"

C. Thomas Howell and Emma Pittman

Scott Porter

Scott Porter and Brody Grant a

Brody Grant, C. Thomas Howell and Sky Lakota-Lynch

C. Thomas Howell and Brody Grant

C. Thomas Howell and Brody Grant

Brody Grant and C. Thomas Howell

C. Thomas Howell and Darren Dalton

C. Thomas Howell

Brody Grant, C. Thomas Howell and Sky Lakota-Lynch

C. Thomas Howell and Brody Grant


