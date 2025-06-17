Video: Liz Gillies Sings 'Somewhere That's Green' in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Watch a video of Liz Gillies performing "Somewhere That's Green" in Little Shop of Horrors! The “Victorious” and “Dynasty” star returns to the musical as Audrey tonight, alongside star of stage and screen Graham Phillips (Sunday in the Park with George, Blockers, “Riverdale”), who joins the cast as Seymour. The former 13 the Musical co-stars will play a limited engagement through July 27.

Joining Gillies and Phillips in the current cast are Drama Desk nominee Jeremy Kushnier (Footloose, Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Tony Award nominee Reg Rogers (The Dazzle, Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as The Voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, michael iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.

Little Shop of Horrors features a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening).

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. Little Shop of Horrors first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.