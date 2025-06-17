Rachel Zegler Jokes She 'Practically Begged' Jamie Lloyd to Cast Her in EVITA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rachel Zegler and Jamie Lloyd are breaking down the new West End production of EVITA in a new "Taxi Talk" interview. In the social media video, they discuss Zegler's "major accomplishment" taking on the role, how this is her first musical on stage since starring in Shrek the Musical in high school, and more.

"There was no world in which I said no. I practically begged you," she laughed with Lloyd.

The ambitious new production marks Zegler's West End debut, also marking her first time doing a musical on stage since starring as Fiona in Shrek the Musical in high school. Almost right after Shrek, she left to film West Side Story.

"I don't think anyone's ever heard this sung like this," Jamie Lloyd says. "I mean, you sing it just impeccably. It's incredible. It's a major achievement. Acting wise and vocally. And you're an icon as well, to many."

About EVITA

This new production of EVITA, directed by Jamie Lloyd, is now in previews and opens at The London Palladium on July 1, running until September 6.

Additionally, it was announced that a vinyl, featuring Zegler performing "Don’t Cry For Me Argentina", will be released on July 4. Pre-order the vinyl here.

James Olivas will play Juan Perón opposite Zegler (Eva Perón) and Diego Andres Rodriguez (Che), joined by Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi and Bella Brown as The Mistress / Alternate Eva.

The Ensemble are Carl Au, Gabriela Benedetti, Shakara Brown, Damian Buhagiar, Kyeirah D'Marni, Sally Frith, DeAngelo Jones, Lucas Koch, Natasha Leaver, Michael Lin, Dianté Lodge, Louis Mackrodt, Mireia Mambo, Mia Mullarkey, Perry O’Dea, Alysha Sontae, Monica Swayne, Jon Tsouras and Harrison Wilde, with Myla Carmen, Barney Hudson, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Kirsty Anne Shaw, Ricardo Spriggs and Regan Bailey Walker as Swings. Auora Breslin, Lois Haidar, Siena Merilind-Wu and Ffion Rosalie Williams share the role of The Child.

The creative team are Fabian Aloise (Choreographer); Soutra Gilmour (Set and Costume Designer); Alan Williams (Music Supervisor and Musical Director); Jon Clark (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Will Burton CDG (Casting Director); Jim Carnahan (US Casting Director); Carole Hancock (Wigs, Hair and Make up Designer); Harry Blumenau (Children’s Casting/ Children's Administration); Kate Waters (Fight Director); Lily Mollgaard (Props Supervisor); Ingrid Mackinnon (Intimacy Coordinator); Rupert Hands (Associate Director); Amy Thornton (Associate Choreographer); Cory Hippolyte (Resident Director); Paris Green (Resident Choreographer); Rachel Wingate (Associate Set Designer); Kelsh B-D (Associate Sound Designer); Lucía Sánchez Roldán (Associate Lighting Designer); Rachel Woodhouse (Costume Supervisor); Harry Barker (Assistant Sound Designer); Andy Barnwell and Rich Weedon for BW Musicians (Orchestral Management)

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.