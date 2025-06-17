BroadwayWorld Launches New Daily Word Search Game

BroadwayWorld is excited to introduce the latest addition to its growing lineup of interactive games: the BroadwayWorld Word Search. This new challenge joins our popular Broadway Scramble, Daily Word Game, Match-Up, and Tonys Trivia, offering another way for theater fans to engage with their passion for Broadway.

In the BroadwayWorld Word Search, players will test their knowledge of theatrical terms, show titles, famous performers, and Broadway phrases. Each puzzle features a grid filled with hidden words related to the world of theater. Players select the first letter and drag along the rest of the word or phrase to complete each entry — all while racing against the clock.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld.com launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

BroadwayWorld celebrated its 20th anniversary with a star-studded concert (benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS) on May 20, 2023, which was officially proclaimed BroadwayWorld Day in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Threads and TikTok.