Video: Aisha Jackson Takes First Bow in THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Aisha Jackson has officially joined the cast of The Great Gatsby as Daisy Buchanan, beginning last night, June 16. Jacksons stars opposite Ryan McCartan as Jay Gatsby. Check out a video of Jackson's first bow in the show below!

Jackson most recently starred opposite Anika Noni Rose in Wonderful Town at New York City Center. Her Broadway credits include The Notebook, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and the Original Broadway Casts of Waitress, Paradise Square, Once Upon A One More Time, and Frozen, where she made history as the first Black woman to play Anna on Broadway. TV and voiceover credits include “Up Here”, “Harlem”, “Central Park,” and “Melon's House Party”. Jackson is also a soundtrack vocalist for the films Spirited, Dear Evan Hansen, and Tick Tick Boom.

The Great Gatsby is ‘roaring on’ into its second year at The Broadway Theatre. In addition to Hyland and McCartan, the current principal cast which includes: Michael Maliakel (Aladdin) as Nick, Linedy Genao (Bad Cinderella, On Your Feet!) as Myrtle Wilson, Austin Colby (Frozen Tour) as Tom Buchanan, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Jordan Baker, Charlie Pollock (Urinetown, “The Good Wife”) as George Wilson, and Eric Anderson (Waitress, Kinky Boots) as Meyer Wolfsheim.

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical, hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “A Great, Big Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy,” transporting sold-out audiences on “a glitzy, glamorous romp through the Roaring 20s.” The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.

