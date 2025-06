REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES Will Close On Broadway This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will play its final Broadway performance on June 29, 2025, following 31 previews and 73 regular performances.

“We have been working on developing this show for the last five years and could have never predicted that when it made its way to Broadway it would be timelier than ever,” said producers Barry Weissler and Jack Noseworthy. “Bringing this joyful immigrant story that explores the American Dream to the stage has been an honor and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly, especially in today’s political climate. We are grateful to our company and audiences who made it all possible, and especially applaud our cast’s courage, vulnerability, and authenticity in telling this story each night. Though our run on Broadway is coming to an end, we are very much looking forward to the future life of Real Women Have Curves and continuing to bring this important story to new audiences.”

Real Women Have Curves received 12 award nominations this season, including a Tony Award nomination for “Best Original Score” (Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez) and a Tony Award nomination for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” (Justina Machado). The show was hailed as “an absolute joy to witness” by Entertainment Weekly and “the most relevant musical of the year” by Time Out New York. New York Magazine / Vulture raved that “Huerta and Velez’s songs are buoyant and engaging.” The New York Times praised the show’s “hummable score that sounds variously of Mexico, Broadway and American pop.”

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.

The musical stars Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado (“One Day at a Time,” “Pulse”) as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca (Broadway debut) as Estela, Shelby Acosta (1776) as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez (Broadway debut) as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia (Broadway debut, Six Boleyn Tour) as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves (Broadway debut, Frozen National Tour) as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez (Elf) as Rosalí, Sandra Valls (Broadway debut) as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.

The musical features direction & choreography by Tony and Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo, music and lyrics by Grammy Award-winning artist Joy Huerta and composer/lyricist Benjamin Velez, book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo. Real Women Have Curves: The Musical will also feature music direction by Roberto Sinha, scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Wilberth Gonzalez and Tony Award winner Paloma Young, lighting design by eight-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by Tony Award winner John Shivers, video design by Tony Award winner Hana S. Kim, hair, wig, and make-up design by Krystal Balleza & Will Vicari, orchestrations by Nadia DiGiallonardo, Joy Huerta, Rich Mercurio, and Benjamin Velez, and casting by X Casting/Victor Vazquez, CSA and ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA. Tripp Phillips serves as Production Stage Manager, B.J. Holt as General Manager, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.

Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is based on the play by Josefina López and HBO’s Real Women Have Curves (screenplay by Josefina López and George LaVoo). American Repertory Theater (A.R.T) at Harvard University produced the musical’s critically acclaimed world premiere in 2023.