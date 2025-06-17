Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel to Host 27th Annual Broadway Barks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BROADWAY BARKS will return to Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 12, 2025, for the 27th annual star-studded dog and cat adoption event. Co-founded by Bernadette Peters and Mary Tyler Moore, the event features adoptable animals from NYC area adoption agencies and rescue groups along with Broadway’s biggest names who use their star power to help them find loving homes.



Produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the adoption event takes place in Shubert Alley (located between 44th and 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenues). BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet’ of all the adoptable pets; from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway’s favorite stars for the celebrity presentations.



Over the past 26 years, more than 2,500 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway’s spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.



BROADWAY BARKS is free and open to the public. Proceeds from the event benefit the participating shelters and rescue groups.



Celebrity participants already lending their support include:



Alana Arenas (Purpose), Jeannette Bayardelle (& Juliet), Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club), Erich Bergen (BOOP! The Musical), Emily Bergl (Just In Time), Jeb Brown (Dead Outlaw), Sophie Carmen-Jones (Chicago The Musical), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Stephen DeRosa (BOOP! The Musical), Jacob Dickey (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Andrew Durand (Dead Outlaw), Kevin Earley (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Paige Faure (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Molly Griggs (John Proctor is the Villain), Claire-Marie Hall (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Erika Henningsen (Just In Time), Natasha Hodgson (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Mylinda Hull (Gypsy), Andy Karl (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw), Gavin Lee (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Kecia Lewis (Hell’s Kitchen), Alexa Lopez (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Alison Luff (& Juliet), Jak Malone (Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical), Lesli Margherita (Gypsy), Peter Neureuther (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Greg Mills (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Hagan Oliveras (John Proctor is the Villain), Michele Pawk (Just In Time), Orville Peck (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Amanda Reid (Hell’s Kitchen), Jasmine Amy Rogers (BOOP! The Musical), Kyle Selig (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends), Steven Skybell (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Lili Thomas (Gypsy), Allie Trimm (Wicked), Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen), Michelle Williams (Death Becomes Her), Maria Wirries (Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends) and Daniel Yearwood (Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends).



BARKS will feature adoptable animals from the following New York City area animal shelters and adoption agencies:

1 Love 4 Animals, Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniels Rescue, Adopt A Boxer Rescue, Animal Care & Control (ACC), Anjellicle Cats Rescue, Best Friends Animal Society, Bideawee, Bobbi and the Strays, Catstoria Cat Rescue, City Critters, Francis’s Friends, Hearts and Bones Rescue, Husky House, Linda’s Cat Assistance, Little Shelter, Long Island Bulldog Rescue, Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, North Shore Animal League, Pet ResQ Inc., SaveKitty Foundation, SPCA of Westchester, and Yankee Golden Retriever Rescue.