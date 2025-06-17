Video: Watch Maya Hawke Speed Paint Kelly Clarkson While Discussing EURYDICE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of her stage debut in the off-Broadway play Eurydice, Maya Hawke recently visited The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about the new production at Signature Theatre. During the interview, she also demonstrated another of her skills by doing a watercolor portrait of Clarkson, all while answering her questions.

The play, written by Sarah Ruhl, is a take on the Greek tale of Orpheus from the point of view of his wife, Eurydice. Hawke recalled her early experiences with Greek theater in high school, giving credit to her then-teacher who helped her find her passion for performance. "My first play that made me want to do theater and want to be an actor was The Bacchae by Euripides...She gave me this part and it changed my life."

Hawke also discussed some of her favorite moments from filming Stranger Things, including a night shoot that took place in the cold of December. "At the time, it must have been miserable. But in retrospect, I just remember giggling with my friends and laughing up a storm." Watch the full interview now.

Signature Theatre's reimagined production of Sarah Ruhl's Eurydice is now running through June 27. The production stars Maya Hawke, known to television audiences for her role as Robin in Netflix's Stranger Things, making her Off-Broadway debut alongside Brian d'Arcy James and Caleb Eberhardt. The production is directed by Les Waters, who previously directed the 2007 premiere of Eurydice at Second Stage Theater. Read the reviews for Eurydice here.

Sarah Ruhl’s Eurydice offers a lyrical, contemporary retelling of the classic Greek myth, this time from the viewpoint of its heroine. On her wedding day, Eurydice dies unexpectedly and descends into the Underworld. There, she is reunited with her father, a character Ruhl added to the myth, and begins to navigate a dreamlike world where memory fades and language is slippery. As Orpheus attempts to rescue her, Eurydice must choose between returning to the world of the living with her husband or remaining in the underworld with her father. The play explores themes of love, grief, and the impermanence of human connection with poetic elegance and emotional depth.