Photos: First Look at BRING IT ON at The Muny With Jonalyn Saxer & More

The Muny is presenting Bring It On: The Musical. The show runs through June 22. You can now get a first look at production photos here!
The production stars Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell), Kennedy Holmes (Danielle), Bryce Williams (Randall), Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).
Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.
Photo credit: Phillip Hamer
