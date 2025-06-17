Photos: First Look at BRING IT ON at The Muny With Jonalyn Saxer & More

The Muny is presenting Bring It On: The Musical. The show runs through June 22. You can now get a first look at production photos here!

The production stars Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell), Kennedy Holmes (Danielle), Bryce Williams (Randall), Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva).

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.

Photo credit: Phillip Hamer



Sean Harrison Jones (center) and the company



Regine Sophia (center) and the company



Katie Riedel



Jonalyn Saxer (center) and the company



The company



Jonalyn Saxer (center) and the company



Regine Sophia, Jonalyn Saxer, Katie Riedel and Taylor Sage Evans



Kennedy Holmes and members of the company



Jonalyn Saxer



Members of the company



Katy Geraghty (center) and members of the company



The company



Members of the company



Taylor Sage Evans (center) and the company



Taylor Sage Evans (center) and members of the company



Kevin Trinio Perdido (center) and members of the company



Kennedy Holmes, Jonalyn Saxer, Aj Paramo and Ayla Ciccone-Burton



Katy Geraghty, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Kennedy Holmes, Aj Paramo and Jonalyn Saxer



Jonalyn Saxer, Kennedy Holmes and Katy Geraghty



Jonalyn Saxer (left) and Kennedy Holmes



Jonalyn Saxer and Bryce Williams



The company



Brandon O'Neal Bomer (center) and members of the company



Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Katy Geraghty and Aj Paramo



Taylor Sage Evans, Kennedy Holmes and Jonalyn Saxer



Kennedy Holmes (left) and Jonalyn Saxer



The company