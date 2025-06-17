 tracking pixel
Photos: First Look at BRING IT ON at The Muny With Jonalyn Saxer & More

The production runs through June 22.

By: Jun. 17, 2025
The Muny is presenting Bring It On: The Musical. The show runs through June 22. You can now get a first look at production photos here! 

The production stars Jonalyn Saxer (Campbell), Kennedy Holmes (Danielle), Bryce Williams (Randall), Taylor Sage Evans (Eva), Katy Geraghty (Bridget), Ayla Ciccone-Burton (Nautica), Aj Paramo (La Cienega), Katie Riedel (Skylar), Regine Sophia (Kylar), Sean Harrison Jones (Steven), Kevin Trinio Perdido (Twig) and Brandon O'Neal Bomer (Cameron), and Ava Noble (standby for Campbell and Eva). 

Also rounding out the cast are Brady Adkins, Fernando Beltran, Elena de la Mora, Payton Ryleigh Derr, Halima Dodo , Megan Elyse Fulmer, Dylan Gessner, Jacob Guzman, Hunter Henderson, Rylee Hornsby, Jacob Horton-Agee , Kaitlyn Kaylor, Justin Martin, Bailey “Bailrok” Muñoz, Max Newman, Natalia Nieves-Melchor, Esosa Oviasu , Matt Rivera, Bex Robinson, Isaiah Rodriguez, Khalil Rogers, Ava Rose, Gordon Semeatu , Sarah Smith, John John Tarrayo and Jake Van Cleve.

Photo credit: Phillip Hamer

Sean Harrison Jones (center) and the company

Regine Sophia (center) and the company

Katie Riedel

Jonalyn Saxer (center) and the company

The company

Jonalyn Saxer (center) and the company

Regine Sophia, Jonalyn Saxer, Katie Riedel and Taylor Sage Evans

Kennedy Holmes and members of the company

Jonalyn Saxer

Members of the company

Katy Geraghty (center) and members of the company

The company

Members of the company

Taylor Sage Evans (center) and the company

Taylor Sage Evans (center) and members of the company

Kevin Trinio Perdido (center) and members of the company

Kennedy Holmes, Jonalyn Saxer, Aj Paramo and Ayla Ciccone-Burton

Katy Geraghty, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Kennedy Holmes, Aj Paramo and Jonalyn Saxer

Jonalyn Saxer, Kennedy Holmes and Katy Geraghty

Jonalyn Saxer (left) and Kennedy Holmes

Jonalyn Saxer and Bryce Williams

The company

Brandon O'Neal Bomer (center) and members of the company

Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Katy Geraghty and Aj Paramo

Taylor Sage Evans, Kennedy Holmes and Jonalyn Saxer

Kennedy Holmes (left) and Jonalyn Saxer

The company

The company



