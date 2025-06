Photos: Inside Opening Night of MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?)

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The West End hit My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?) has made its New York debut. Performances ran on June 13, 14, and 15 at New York City Center, featuring writer and performer Rob Madge. Check out photos from opening night below!

As a child, Rob filled their home with grand performances, transforming into Mary Poppins, Ariel, and Belle with the help of homemade costumes, boundless imagination, and a little technical assistance (and occasional interference) from Dad. Their parents never said no—to a parade in the living room, to a costume change mid-scene, to a dream too big for the space it was staged in.

Now, through a treasure trove of home videos and theatrical magic, My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?) brings those moments to life, celebrating the power of childhood imagination, and the profound impact of parents who simply love.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is written by Rob Madge, directed by Luke Sheppard (&Juliet), and features songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical). The production also features scenic and costumes by Ryan Dawson Laight (Torch Song at The Turbine Theatre, London), lighting by Jai Morjaria (Othello at Lyttleton Theatre), sound by Tingying Dong (The Crucible at Gielgud Theatre), video by George Reeve (Old Friends), and orchestrations by Simon Nathan (Brexit: The Musical at Edinburgh Fringe).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas